Greenland Rare Earth Project Books Its First Indicated Resource

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equity Insider News Commentary - There is a line in a rare earth project’s life where the conversation changes, and it is not the discovery. It is the moment part of the deposit crosses from Inferred into Indicated under a standard a regulator recognizes, because under SK 1300, Inferred Mineral Resources are too uncertain to support economic conclusions in an Initial Assessment. Indicated and Measured Mineral Resources can provide the confidence basis for an Initial Assessment, subject to the assumptions and limitations of that study. Very few have grade that a Qualified Person can classify at the confidence level needed to support preliminary economic evaluation, and that gap, more than geology, is why the ex-China feedstock pipeline is thinner than the magnet plants being built to consume it. Companies mentioned in today’s commentary include: Greenland Mines Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRML), Ramaco Resources, Inc. (Nasdaq: METC), REalloys Inc. (Nasdaq: ALOY), Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSE American: IDR), and Critical Metals Corp. (Nasdaq: CRML).

Key Takeaways

A first in 15 years of history. Sarfartoq now carries part of its ST1 resource in the Indicated category under S-K 1300. Every prior public estimate, going back to 2011, classified the entire zone as Inferred only.





Sarfartoq now carries part of its ST1 resource in the Indicated category under S-K 1300. Every prior public estimate, going back to 2011, classified the entire zone as Inferred only. Two mining methods, modelled together. The Technical Report Summary is the first at Sarfartoq to model underground, open pit and a combined Hybrid scenario. The Hybrid case, which the Company regards as most representative, shows 6.9 million tonnes Indicated at 1.60% TREO plus 5.3 million tonnes Inferred at 0.96% TREO.





The Technical Report Summary is the first at Sarfartoq to model underground, open pit and a combined Hybrid scenario. The Hybrid case, which the Company regards as most representative, shows 6.9 million tonnes Indicated at 1.60% TREO plus 5.3 million tonnes Inferred at 0.96% TREO. The basket is the point. Neodymium and praseodymium have historically run 25% to 40% of total rare earth oxides at Sarfartoq, alongside terbium and dysprosium carried in the report’s price deck at US$3,500 and US$750 per kilogram against US$10 to US$30 for samarium and europium.





Neodymium and praseodymium have historically run 25% to 40% of total rare earth oxides at Sarfartoq, alongside terbium and dysprosium carried in the report’s price deck at US$3,500 and US$750 per kilogram against US$10 to US$30 for samarium and europium. Conventional mineralogy. The ST1 zone hosts bastnäsite, monazite, synchysite/parisite, ancylite and carbocernaite, the same mineral families already processed commercially elsewhere, rather than the unconventional or clay-hosted mineralogy that has stalled other projects.





The ST1 zone hosts bastnäsite, monazite, synchysite/parisite, ancylite and carbocernaite, the same mineral families already processed commercially elsewhere, rather than the unconventional or clay-hosted mineralogy that has stalled other projects. A built-in offtake counterparty. Under the May 20, 2026 definitive agreement, Neo Performance Materials becomes a strategic shareholder of Greenland Mines and retains offtake rights on up to 60% of future Sarfartoq ore or concentrate. The acquisition has not closed.



Why the Category Matters More Than the Grade

Resource categories are not marketing labels. Under S-K 1300, an Inferred resource reflects geological confidence too low to support economic analysis, and the standard is explicit that Inferred material cannot be assumed to upgrade. Indicated resources carry the confidence required to underpin an Initial Assessment, the S-K 1300 equivalent of a preliminary economic assessment, and everything after it. A project sitting entirely in Inferred is, for study purposes, parked.

Sarfartoq had been parked for fifteen years in exactly that sense. The January 2011 technical report, the November 2011 preliminary economic assessment and the April 2012 update all classified the ST1 zone as Inferred only. The 2012 report did carry an Indicated tonnage figure under an underground scenario, but it was prepared under Canada’s NI 43-101 framework and never carried into U.S. regulatory disclosure. That is the specific thing that changed.

Greenland Mines Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRML) announced on August 24, 2026 an independently prepared S-K 1300 Technical Report Summary for its Sarfartoq Nd-Pr Rare Earths Project in southwest Greenland, prepared by Tetra Tech Canada Inc. and GeoSim Services Inc. with an effective date of July 31, 2026. It is the first public technical report in the Project’s history to classify a meaningful portion of the resource as Indicated under an SEC-recognized framework, and it does so across all three modelled mining scenarios.

"For over 15 years, Sarfartoq has been recognized as one of the most strategically important undeveloped neodymium-praseodymium deposits outside of China, but it has never before carried an Indicated category resource, and it has never before been assessed under a combined open pit and underground scenario for Mineral Resource Estimate," said Bo Møller Stensgaard, President of Greenland Mines. "Today that changes."

What a Hybrid Scenario Actually Buys

The second first is less obvious and arguably more useful. Historical work at Sarfartoq only ever evaluated one mining method at a time: open pit in the 2011 assessment, underground in the 2012 update. The 2026 report models all three, underground, open pit, and a Hybrid combining both, using method-specific breakeven net smelter return cut-offs rather than one blended assumption. Underground was optimized with Deswik Stope Optimizer at a base case cut-off of US$141.22 per tonne; open pit with Datamine Studio NPVS at US$92.22 per tonne.

The Hybrid case also carries a 20-metre exclusion zone between pit and underground workings to account for transition ore that would not be recoverable in practice. That detail is the tell that this is engineering rather than presentation. On the Company’s preferred Hybrid scenario, Indicated resources total 6.9 million tonnes at 1.60% TREO, with 5.3 million tonnes Inferred at 0.96% TREO, for a combined 12.2 million tonnes at 1.32% TREO. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

The three scenarios provide alternative conceptual mining frameworks for future technical and economic evaluation. The Hybrid scenario may allow the Company to examine potential sequencing between near-surface and deeper material in a future Initial Assessment. That flexibility did not exist on paper before this report. What comes next is more exact economic study for higher confidence on mining costs, recoveries, capital requirements, project sequencing, or economic viability.

The Data Behind It

Grade estimation drew on 94 core holes totalling 23,094 metres out of a project database of 161 holes and roughly 35,800 metres, nearly double the 50-hole dataset behind the 2012 estimate. A meaningful part of that increase comes from a 2023 infill program at ST1 by Neo North Star Resources, approximately 4,607 metres of core, which was used only in an internal report and never publicly disclosed until now.

Reporting is based on individually priced rare earth oxides rather than one blended concentrate price, a more defensible basis for a net smelter return cut-off and a more honest one, since it stops cheap light rare earths carrying the economics of the expensive ones. SGS metallurgical work in 2026 reported flotation concentrates grading roughly 19% to 20% TREO at 57% to 58% recovery, with hydrometallurgical leach recoveries up to approximately 98% to 99% for neodymium and 92% to 98% for dysprosium, a materially more advanced picture than existed for any historical estimate here.

Scale, and the Part That Is Not Yet Drilled

The Company has described the contained NdPr oxide in the combined Indicated and Inferred resource as large relative to reported exChina refined NdPr output. This is a contained-metal comparison only; it is not a production forecast, does not account for recovery, dilution, processing, timing, costs or payability, and is not an indicator of future output or revenue.That is the Company’s comparison, and it sets contained metal in the ground against refined output rather than against production. It is still a useful order-of-magnitude read on why one Greenlandic deposit draws this much attention.

The other number worth holding is 191. The licence covers 191 square kilometres, and the ST1 zone that carries this entire resource occupies well under one percent of it, sitting on an outer ring structure around the carbonatite complex roughly 32 kilometres long. Five further known occurrences, ST40, ST19, ST24, ST31 and ST43, have returned significant rare earth results and remain largely untested. The licence package also includes the Nukittooq niobium-tantalum project and prospective phosphorus mineralization. None of that is a resource, and none of it should be treated as one.

Who Takes the Output

Most exploration-stage rare earth projects have no answer to who buys the concentrate. This one has a partial answer built into the transaction. The definitive agreement signed May 20, 2026 to acquire Neo North Star Resources, the Sarfartoq licence holder, makes Neo Performance Materials a strategic shareholder of Greenland Mines and leaves Neo with offtake rights on up to 60% of future Sarfartoq ore or concentrate, connecting the deposit to Neo’s midstream separation and magnet platform. Neo is the counterparty to that transaction, not a comparable company.

The qualifications are real and worth stating plainly. The acquisition has not closed and remains subject to remaining conditions, including regulatory approval under Section 69 of the Greenland Mineral Activities Act. Offtake rights on future production are not revenue, and there is no production. The Company’s stated next step is planning toward an updated Initial Assessment built on the hybrid framework, incorporating ongoing geological mapping, data verification and field work at Sarfartoq.

Elsewhere in the Western Rare Earth Build

The following are referenced solely as market and sector context. None is a peer, competitor or financial comparable of Greenland Mines, and their results are not indicative of its prospects.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (Nasdaq: METC)

Ramaco Resources is developing the Brook Mine in Sheridan, Wyoming, which it describes as the largest unconventional rare earth deposit in the United States, sourced from coal and carbonaceous ore rather than a carbonatite. On August 19, 2026 it entered a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Indium Corporation covering potential supply of gallium and germanium from the project, and its shares closed up about 4% that day. Brook Mine is formally an exploration-stage property, and the Company reports its rare earth and critical mineral estimates as in-place inferred mineral resources.

REalloys Inc. (Nasdaq: ALOY)

REalloys sits on the other side of the same bottleneck, building midstream separation, metallization and magnet manufacturing in Euclid, Ohio, with exclusive access to output from the Saskatchewan Research Council’s heavy rare earth facility and a non-binding letter of intent with JS Link on an integrated North American magnet platform. Its constraint is the mirror image of a developer’s: it needs qualified feedstock and has been contracting for it across several sources. The shares have recovered from a July trough but sit well below their June high, and the Company is pre-scale with widening losses.

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSE American: IDR)

Idaho Strategic is unusual in the cohort for funding rare earth exploration out of an operating gold mine, reporting second quarter 2026 revenue of roughly $10.7 million on August 13, 2026, up about 13% year over year. It controls what it describes as the largest rare earth land package in the United States, and in July reported heavy rare earth and yttrium mineralization at its Diamond Creek project, including a 32-metre surface trench averaging about 1.8% total rare earth oxides. The Company states that its early-stage Lucky Gem model is conceptual and insufficient under S-K 1300 to be considered a formal Mineral Resource, which is the same distinction that makes the Sarfartoq classification notable.

Critical Metals Corp. (Nasdaq: CRML)

Critical Metals Corp. is the other Nasdaq-listed developer working a Greenlandic rare earth deposit, advancing the Tanbreez project in the south of the island, where it has been building pilot plant and camp infrastructure and running bulk sampling ahead of resource and mine planning work. It executed a 15-year binding offtake agreement with REalloys in May 2026 and retained advisors in July to review non-core assets and concentrate on Tanbreez. Its shares have had a weaker year than most of the cohort, which is worth naming rather than glossing: sector rotation lifts these names together and drops them together, largely independent of what any of them has drilled.

What to Watch

Three things, in order. Whether the Neo North Star acquisition closes and the Section 69 approval lands. Whether an Initial Assessment gets commissioned on the hybrid framework, and which cut-off assumptions survive a full economic study. And whether any of the five untested occurrences justify a second drill target on a licence where under one percent of the ground currently carries a resource.

None of that is quick, and none of it is assured. What changed on August 24 is narrower than the headline suggests and more consequential than it sounds: a deposit that could not legally support an economic study under U.S. rules now can. In a sector where Western magnet capacity is being financed faster than the feedstock to run it, the projects that clear that particular bar are the short list from which the next decade of non-Chinese supply has to come. Being on the list is not the same as making it to production, and the distance between those two things has consumed a great deal of capital before.

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Article Sources:

[1] Greenland Mines Ltd., "Greenland Mines Delivers Landmark S-K 1300 Mineral Resource Estimate for Sarfartoq in Greenland; First-Ever Indicated Resource and First Combined Open Pit/Underground Resource for the Critical Nd-Pr Magnet Rare Earths Project," August 24, 2026 (resource tables, mining scenarios, metallurgical results, drill database, Neo transaction terms, and Bo Møller Stensgaard commentary).

[2] Greenland Mines Ltd. corporate materials and prior disclosure regarding the Sarfartoq acquisition and Greenland exploration licence transfer (www.greenlandmines.com).

[3] Public disclosures of the referenced companies (Ramaco Resources, REalloys, Idaho Strategic Resources, Critical Metals Corp.) as cited in the body of this article.

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Cautionary Note Regarding Mineral Disclosure: The Sarfartoq Mineral Resource Estimate described in this article was prepared by Ronald G. Simpson, P.Geo, of GeoSim Services Inc., an independent Qualified Person as defined under S-K 1300, with technical and engineering support provided by Hassan Ghaffari, P.Eng., M.A.Sc., of Tetra Tech Canada Inc., with an effective date of July 31, 2026. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability, and there is no guarantee that any part of the mineral resources described will be converted to mineral reserves. The quantity and grade of reported Inferred Mineral Resources are uncertain in nature, there has been insufficient exploration to classify them as Indicated or Measured Mineral Resources, and it is uncertain whether further exploration will result in upgrading them. Mining scenarios, cut-off grades, cost assumptions, price decks, recoveries and payability figures referenced in this article are inputs to a resource estimate, not the output of an economic study, and no Initial Assessment, preliminary economic assessment, prefeasibility or feasibility study has been completed for Sarfartoq under S-K 1300. Metallurgical results are test work results and do not guarantee commercial-scale performance. Historical technical reports referenced from 2011 and 2012 were prepared under NI 43-101, are historical in nature, have not been verified by a current Qualified Person under S-K 1300, and should not be relied upon. Zones and occurrences described as untested, including ST40, ST19, ST24, ST31 and ST43, and the Nukittooq niobium-tantalum project, are exploration targets only and are not mineral resources. The Company’s comparison of contained neodymium and praseodymium oxide to refined ex-China NdPr output is the Company’s own characterization; contained metal in a mineral resource is not refined production and is not directly comparable to it.

Cautionary Note Regarding the Pending Transaction: The acquisition of Neo North Star Resources, Inc. has not closed and remains subject to the satisfaction of remaining conditions, including governmental and regulatory approvals in Greenland. There is no assurance the transaction will close on the terms described or at all. Offtake rights described in this article relate to potential future production that does not exist and may never exist. Neo Performance Materials Inc. is a counterparty to that transaction and a prospective strategic shareholder of Greenland Mines Ltd., and is not a peer, competitor or financial comparable of the Company.

References to Ramaco Resources, Inc., REalloys Inc., Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. and Critical Metals Corp. are provided solely as market and sector context. None of them is a peer, competitor, or financial comparable of Greenland Mines Ltd. They are at materially different stages of development, in different jurisdictions and, in several cases, in different segments of the rare earth value chain; their resources, studies, agreements, financings, earnings and share performance are not indicative of Greenland Mines’ prospects. Greenland Mines Ltd. is a pre-revenue exploration and development company. No partnership, affiliation, sponsorship, or endorsement is implied, and none of the companies named has any involvement in Greenland Mines Ltd., this article, or its distribution.

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