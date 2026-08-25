Benford Investment Limited Announces Expanded Focus on U.S. Oil and Gas Investment Opportunities

HONG KONG, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benford Investment Limited today announced an expanded focus on investment opportunities across the U.S. oil and natural gas sector, citing continued growth in American energy production, expanding liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports and increasing demand for reliable energy supplies.

The company's expanded focus comes as the U.S. energy market enters a period of significant development. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), U.S. marketed natural-gas production is expected to average a record 122.5 billion cubic feet per day in 2026.

Benford Investment Limited will focus its evaluation on opportunities across the U.S. energy value chain, including oil and natural-gas production, energy infrastructure and businesses positioned to benefit from growing domestic and international demand.

Expanding LNG Market Supports Investment Focus

The company's decision follows continued expansion of U.S. LNG infrastructure and international demand for American natural gas.

The EIA expects U.S. LNG exports to continue increasing as additional export facilities become operational. Five LNG projects are expected to begin operations and ramp production through the end of 2027, with U.S. LNG exports projected to increase from approximately 15 billion cubic feet per day in 2025 to roughly 17 billion cubic feet per day in 2026.

Benford Investment Limited views the expansion of LNG infrastructure as an important development for U.S. energy companies, allowing American natural-gas resources to serve both domestic customers and international markets.

Focus on Established U.S. Production

The company's investment focus also includes established U.S. producing regions, including the Permian Basin, one of the country's major oil and natural-gas producing areas.

EIA data indicates that natural-gas production in the Permian Basin is expected to average approximately 29.2 billion cubic feet per day in 2026, about 6% above 2025 levels.

Benford Investment Limited intends to assess opportunities based on factors including production economics, infrastructure, reserves, operating capabilities, balance-sheet strength and long-term market positioning.

Energy Security and Infrastructure Remain Key Considerations

The company also considers the strategic importance of reliable energy supplies and resilient infrastructure to be an important factor supporting continued investment interest in the U.S. energy market.

Growing electricity demand, industrial activity and international demand for energy are contributing to a broader need for dependable sources of oil and natural gas and the infrastructure required to transport and process those resources.

Disciplined Investment Approach

Benford Investment Limited will maintain a disciplined approach when evaluating opportunities in the sector. The company will consider commodity-price exposure, operating costs, capital requirements, financial strength, regulatory and environmental considerations and potential long-term returns.

The company said its expanded focus does not represent a blanket endorsement of individual oil and gas companies or projects. Investment decisions will continue to be based on individual opportunities and their underlying fundamentals.

About Benford Investment Limited

Benford Investment Limited is an investment-focused company based in Hong Kong. The company evaluates investment opportunities across markets and sectors based on underlying market conditions, business fundamentals and long-term growth potential.

Media Contact:

Michael Chi

Press Officer

Benford Investment Limited

18 Westlands Rd, Quarry Bay, Hong Kong (One Island East)

info@benford-investment.com

+852 2187 5903

www.benford-investment.com

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