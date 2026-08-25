FlowX.AI Brings Mission-Critical Industry AI Agents to Gemini Enterprise

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlowX.AI is among the first partners bringing specialized industry agents to Gemini Enterprise, with enterprise-grade AI built for complex, high-stakes work where making a mistake is not an option.

FlowX.AI today announced that specialized FlowX.AI agents are available through Google Cloud Marketplace and as part of Gemini Enterprise, enabling Gemini Enterprise customers to bring AI into complex, mission-critical workflows.

FlowX.AI is bringing specialized industry agents to market as part of Google’s Gemini Enterprise industry experiences, with FlowX.AI agents featured in the Gemini Enterprise for Financial Services launch.

Financial Services represent one part of a much broader portfolio: FlowX.AI has been building specialized AI agents for mission-critical processes across financial services, insurance, logistics, telecommunications, retail and other complex enterprise environments.

From AI assistance to mission-critical work

The first wave of enterprise AI helped people search, summarize, write and find information faster. The next opportunity is considerably harder: putting AI to work inside processes where accuracy and evidence are critical and decisions carry real consequences.

In lending, capital markets, insurance, logistics and other complex industries, agentic AI needs to go beyond a plausible answer. It needs to understand the organization’s rules, work systematically across large volumes of information, distinguish evidence from inference and make clear where human judgment is still required.

FlowX.AI was built for this transition: from AI that assists with work to AI that can safely participate in mission-critical work, and produce measurable positive business outcomes.

“The biggest opportunity for enterprise AI is not another layer of assistance but putting AI to work inside the processes that actually run the enterprise,” said Ioan Iacob, CEO of FlowX.AI. “Being part of the first wave of industry agents reaching enterprises through Gemini Enterprise gives organizations a much simpler path to specialized AI for high-value workflows where accuracy, evidence and control are non-negotiables.”

FlowX.AI agents on Google Cloud Marketplace

FlowX.AI launched specialized agents on Google Cloud Marketplace as AI Agent as a Service offerings, compatible with Agent2Agent Protocol and Gemini Enterprise.

Two agents illustrate how FlowX.AI approaches high-stakes enterprise work:

Loan Pack Completeness

The Loan Pack Completeness agent checks an entire lending file against an institution’s own document policy and tells the case handler exactly what is missing, stale, insufficient or contradictory.

It validates required documents, quantities and recency, then cross-checks information across the pack to surface genuine inconsistencies. Critical checks such as document absence and policy-date calculations are handled deterministically as opposed to generative reasoning.

The agent gives the case handler a clear, evidence-based list of what needs attention and why.

Document Extraction and Reconciliation for Capital Markets

The Document Extraction and Reconciliation for Capital Markets agent reads an institutional onboarding pack, extracts the required information and shows where the underlying documents agree, disagree or leave gaps.

Working from a customer-defined schema, it returns every value with supporting evidence and page references, reconciles references to the same people or entities, and classifies results as agreed, single-source, conflicting or missing.

The agent presents the evidence, discrepancies and gaps for human review.

AI that works with the enterprise already in place

Mission-critical AI also needs to work with the technology enterprises already rely on.

FlowX.AI’s agentic solutions are designed to connect with existing systems, applications and enterprise data and operate within existing business processes. Governance, traceability and human control are built into how agents are deployed and run. This allows organizations to introduce specialized AI around focused, high-value use cases and expand based on proven results.

About FlowX.AI

FlowX.AI makes AI production-grade for mission-critical enterprise work. The company enables organizations to deploy, run and govern specialized AI agents inside complex enterprise environments, connecting AI with existing systems, applications, data and processes while maintaining the controls required for high-stakes operations.

Built on more than a decade of R&D in enterprise AI and mission-critical technology, FlowX.AI works across financial services, insurance, logistics, telecommunications, retail and other complex industries to move AI from experimentation into production.

Contact

Ilya Glezer

FlowX.AI, Inc.

ilya@flowx.ai

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e497595c-a27a-4a88-a1ef-d67bda6385d5