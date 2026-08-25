New York, USA, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global RNAi Technology Market is Expected to Showcase Significant Growth at a CAGR of ~14% by 2034 | DelveInsight

The global RNAi technology market is witnessing strong growth, driven by the increasing approval and commercialization of RNAi-based therapeutics for rare genetic, metabolic, cardiovascular, and liver diseases. Advancements in RNA delivery technologies, including lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) and GalNAc conjugates, have significantly improved the safety and efficacy of RNAi drugs, accelerating clinical development. Rising investments in biotechnology research, expanding strategic collaborations between pharmaceutical and biotech companies, and growing applications of RNAi in precision medicine and oncology are further supporting market expansion.

DelveInsight’s RNAi Technology Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading RNAi technology companies’ market shares, challenges, RNAi technology market drivers, barriers, trends, and key RNAi technology companies in the market.

RNAi Technology Market Summary

2025 RNAi Technology Market Size: USD 1.6 Billion

USD 1.6 Billion 2034 Projected RNAi Technology Market Size: USD 5.5 Billion

USD 5.5 Billion RNAi Technology Market Growth Rate (2026-2034): ~ 14%

14% Largest RNAi Technology Market: North America

North America Largest Molecule Type Segment: siRNA Category

siRNA Category Key Companies in the RNAi Technology Market: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S through Dicerna, Silence Therapeutics plc, Novartis AG, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Sirnaomics, Inc., Sanofi S.A., and others

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Key Factors Contributing to the Rise in Growth of the RNAi Technology Market

Growing Demand for Targeted Therapeutics: RNAi technology enables highly specific gene silencing, allowing therapies to target the underlying causes of diseases rather than only managing symptoms. This precision is driving its adoption in the treatment of rare genetic disorders, cancer, liver diseases, and other chronic conditions.

RNAi technology enables highly specific gene silencing, allowing therapies to target the underlying causes of diseases rather than only managing symptoms. This precision is driving its adoption in the treatment of rare genetic disorders, cancer, liver diseases, and other chronic conditions. Increasing Success of RNAi-Based Drug Approvals: The commercialization of multiple RNAi therapeutics has validated the clinical potential of gene-silencing technologies. Successful regulatory approvals and positive patient outcomes have strengthened confidence among pharmaceutical companies, healthcare providers, and investors.

The commercialization of multiple RNAi therapeutics has validated the clinical potential of gene-silencing technologies. Successful regulatory approvals and positive patient outcomes have strengthened confidence among pharmaceutical companies, healthcare providers, and investors. Advancements in RNA Delivery Technologies: Innovations in lipid nanoparticles (LNPs), GalNAc conjugates, and other targeted delivery platforms have significantly improved the stability, specificity, and safety of RNAi therapeutics. These advances have addressed historical delivery challenges and expanded the scope of RNAi applications.

Innovations in lipid nanoparticles (LNPs), GalNAc conjugates, and other targeted delivery platforms have significantly improved the stability, specificity, and safety of RNAi therapeutics. These advances have addressed historical delivery challenges and expanded the scope of RNAi applications. Expanding Research and Development Activities: Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are substantially increasing investments in RNAi research to develop next-generation therapeutics. Growing collaborations between industry, academic institutions, and research organizations are accelerating innovation and clinical development.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are substantially increasing investments in RNAi research to develop next-generation therapeutics. Growing collaborations between industry, academic institutions, and research organizations are accelerating innovation and clinical development. Rising Prevalence of Chronic and Genetic Diseases: The increasing global burden of cancers, cardiovascular diseases, metabolic disorders, and rare inherited conditions is creating strong demand for innovative treatment options. RNAi technology offers a promising therapeutic approach for diseases with limited or no effective treatments.

The increasing global burden of cancers, cardiovascular diseases, metabolic disorders, and rare inherited conditions is creating strong demand for innovative treatment options. RNAi technology offers a promising therapeutic approach for diseases with limited or no effective treatments. Supportive Regulatory Environment: Regulatory agencies have shown increasing support for RNA-based therapeutics through accelerated approval pathways, orphan drug designations, and fast-track programs. These initiatives encourage faster clinical development and commercialization of RNAi-based medicines.

Regulatory agencies have shown increasing support for RNA-based therapeutics through accelerated approval pathways, orphan drug designations, and fast-track programs. These initiatives encourage faster clinical development and commercialization of RNAi-based medicines. Growth in Precision Medicine and Genomic Research: The expanding adoption of precision medicine is driving demand for therapies tailored to individual genetic profiles. RNAi technology aligns well with this trend by enabling selective modulation of disease-associated genes and supporting personalized treatment strategies.

The expanding adoption of precision medicine is driving demand for therapies tailored to individual genetic profiles. RNAi technology aligns well with this trend by enabling selective modulation of disease-associated genes and supporting personalized treatment strategies. Increasing Strategic Collaborations and Licensing Agreements: Partnerships between biotechnology firms, pharmaceutical companies, and technology providers are enhancing access to RNAi platforms, delivery technologies, and manufacturing capabilities. These collaborations accelerate pipeline expansion and reduce development risks.

Partnerships between biotechnology firms, pharmaceutical companies, and technology providers are enhancing access to RNAi platforms, delivery technologies, and manufacturing capabilities. These collaborations accelerate pipeline expansion and reduce development risks. Rising Investments in Biotechnology and Life Sciences: Strong venture capital funding, government grants, and private investments are supporting RNAi technology research and commercialization. Increased financial backing enables companies to expand clinical programs, manufacturing capacity, and global market presence.

Strong venture capital funding, government grants, and private investments are supporting RNAi technology research and commercialization. Increased financial backing enables companies to expand clinical programs, manufacturing capacity, and global market presence. Broadening Therapeutic Applications: Initially focused on rare genetic diseases, RNAi technology is now being explored across oncology, infectious diseases, cardiovascular disorders, neurological diseases, ophthalmology, and metabolic conditions. This expanding application landscape is creating significant long-term growth opportunities for the RNAi technology market.





Get a sneak peek at the RNAi technology market dynamics @ RNAi Technology Market Trends

Regional RNAi Technology Market Insights

North America

North America captured approximately 45% of the global RNAi Technology market revenue in 2025, making it the largest regional contributor worldwide.

This leadership is driven by the region's well-established biotechnology ecosystem, advanced healthcare and research infrastructure, substantial investments in research and development, favorable regulatory environment, and the presence of key RNAi innovators, particularly in the United States.

The region is home to industry pioneers such as Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, alongside Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and several leading life sciences companies, while the U.S. FDA has played a pivotal role in advancing the field through multiple approvals of siRNA-based therapies.

North America's strong venture capital ecosystem, extensive clinical research network, orphan drug incentives, and world-class academic institutions continue to foster innovation in RNAi therapeutics.

In addition, increasing strategic partnerships and rising demand for precision-targeted treatments are supporting broader adoption of RNAi technologies.

With its robust innovation pipeline, strong investment landscape, regulatory support, and concentration of industry leaders, North America is expected to maintain its leading position in the global RNAi Technology market throughout the forecast period.

Europe

Europe accounted for a significant share of the global RNAi technology market in 2025, supported by its strong pharmaceutical industry, advanced biomedical research capabilities, and well-established regulatory and healthcare frameworks.

The region's growth is driven by increasing investments in RNA-based therapeutics, expanding genomics and precision medicine initiatives, a rising burden of chronic and rare diseases, and collaborative research programs funded by both national governments and the European Union.

Europe is home to several leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies actively advancing RNAi innovation, including Novo Nordisk, Roche, AstraZeneca, and Silence Therapeutics.

The region also benefits from a vibrant network of academic institutions, research organizations, and biotechnology startups focused on developing next-generation RNAi therapeutics and innovative delivery technologies.

In addition, supportive regulatory pathways, increasing public-private collaborations, expanding clinical trial activity, and growing investment in biotechnology manufacturing are accelerating the translation of RNAi research into commercial therapies.

The presence of organizations such as the European Medicines Agency further strengthens the regulatory landscape by facilitating the evaluation and approval of innovative RNA-based medicines.

With sustained research funding, a highly collaborative innovation ecosystem, strong government support for life sciences, and continued advancements in precision medicine, Europe is expected to remain a key contributor to the global RNAi technology market throughout the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the highest growth rate in the RNAi Technology market during the forecast period.

This robust expansion is fueled by increasing investments in precision medicine, rapid advancements in biotechnology and RNA interference research, a growing prevalence of chronic and genetic disorders, and strong government initiatives promoting genomics and healthcare innovation across key countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India.

China has emerged as a major hub for RNAi innovation, with companies including Sirnaomics and Shanghai Argo driving the development of novel RNAi therapeutics. Shanghai Argo's multi-billion-dollar cardiovascular RNAi partnership with Novartis further underscores the region's growing influence.

In addition, regional biotechnology companies continue to advance siRNA-based therapies and delivery platforms, while rising clinical trial activity, expanding manufacturing capabilities, and large patient populations support wider technology adoption.

Collectively, sustained investments, favorable policy support, and an increasingly mature innovation ecosystem are expected to make Asia-Pacific the leading contributor to future growth in the RNAi Technology market.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the RNAi technology market, get a snapshot of the RNAi Technology Market Share

Recent Developmental Activities in the RNAi Technology Market

In June 2026, OliX Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced the successful completion of a financing round, raising approximately KRW 110 billion through a third-party allotment of newly issued common shares. The funding was secured from strategic investors, including BOLD, L’Oréal’s corporate venture capital arm, and Weiss Asset Management LP, a U.S.-based asset management firm.

announced the successful completion of a financing round, raising approximately KRW 110 billion through a third-party allotment of newly issued common shares. The funding was secured from strategic investors, including BOLD, L’Oréal’s corporate venture capital arm, and Weiss Asset Management LP, a U.S.-based asset management firm. In February 2026, SanegeneBio entered into a global licensing agreement with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, to advance an RNAi therapeutic program developed using its proprietary RNAi platform. The agreement grants Genentech exclusive worldwide rights for the program's development and commercialization. SanegeneBio will oversee the initial development phase, after which Genentech will assume responsibility for clinical development and global commercialization.

entered into a global licensing agreement with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, to advance an RNAi therapeutic program developed using its proprietary RNAi platform. The agreement grants Genentech exclusive worldwide rights for the program's development and commercialization. SanegeneBio will oversee the initial development phase, after which Genentech will assume responsibility for clinical development and global commercialization. In September 2025, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals announced a global licensing and collaboration agreement with Novartis for ARO-SNCA, its preclinical small interfering RNA (siRNA) therapy targeting alpha-synuclein for the treatment of synucleinopathies, including Parkinson’s disease. The partnership also covers additional therapeutic targets that will leverage Arrowhead’s proprietary Targeted RNAi Molecule (TRiM™) platform.

announced a global licensing and collaboration agreement with Novartis for ARO-SNCA, its preclinical small interfering RNA (siRNA) therapy targeting alpha-synuclein for the treatment of synucleinopathies, including Parkinson’s disease. The partnership also covers additional therapeutic targets that will leverage Arrowhead’s proprietary Targeted RNAi Molecule (TRiM™) platform. In September 2025, Novartis AG announced a collaboration valued at up to USD 4.165 billion with Shanghai Argo to develop cardiovascular RNAi assets.

What is RNAi Technology?

RNA interference (RNAi) technology is a gene-silencing approach that selectively suppresses the expression of disease-causing genes by targeting messenger RNA (mRNA) before it can be translated into proteins. The process uses small interfering RNA (siRNA) or microRNA (miRNA) molecules that bind to complementary mRNA sequences, triggering their degradation through the RNA-induced silencing complex (RISC). By preventing the production of specific proteins, RNAi technology offers a highly targeted therapeutic strategy for treating diseases driven by abnormal gene expression, including rare genetic disorders, metabolic diseases, infectious diseases, and certain cancers. Its ability to precisely modulate gene activity while minimizing effects on unrelated genes has made RNAi a transformative platform in modern drug development, with several approved therapies and an expanding pipeline of investigational treatments.

RNAi Technology Market Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2023–2034 RNAi Technology Market CAGR ~14% RNAi Technology Market Size by 2034 USD 5.5 Billion Key RNAi Technology Companies Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S through Dicerna, Silence Therapeutics plc, Novartis AG, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Sirnaomics, Inc., Sanofi S.A., and others

RNAi Technology Market Assessment

RNAi Technology Market Segmentation RNAi Technology Market Segmentation By Molecule Type: siRNA, miRNA, shRNA, Others RNAi Technology Market Segmentation By Application: Drug Discovery and Development, Therapeutics, Functional Genomics RNAi Technology Market Segmentation By Delivery Technology: GalNAc Conjugates, Lipid Nanoparticles, Polymer and Other Carriers, Viral Vectors RNAi Technology Market Segmentation By End Users: Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Academic and Research Institutes, Contract Research and Manufacturing Organizations RNAi Technology Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Which MedTech key players in the RNAi technology market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ RNAi Technology Market Analysis

Table of Contents

1 RNAi Technology Market Report Introduction 2 RNAi Technology Market Executive Summary 3 RNAi Technology Market Key Factors Analysis 4 Impact Analysis 5 Regulatory Analysis 6 RNAi Technology Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 7 RNAi Technology Market Assessment 8 Competitive Landscape 9 Startup Funding & Investment Trends 10 RNAi Technology Market Company and Product Profiles 11 KOL Views 12 Project Approach 13 About DelveInsight 14 Disclaimer & Contact Us

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