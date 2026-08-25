Sonoco to Increase Paperboard Prices in EMEA Region

BRUSSELS, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco S.a.r.l., a wholly owned unit of Sonoco Products Company (“Sonoco” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SON), a global leader in high-value sustainable packaging, announces it will increase prices by 60 Euro per ton for uncoated recycled paperboard (URB) grades sold by the Company in the EMEA region.

The increase is in direct response to the continued inflationary pressures on the business and will take effect for all shipments made on or after September 15, 2026.

“Geopolitical constraints and the continued inflationary business environment are driving cost increases across our operations and supply chain. Expected increases in energy and fuel costs are likely to further pressure our operating and transportation costs. As we are unable to absorb these additional costs, we are forced to pass them on to the market,” said Sonoco’s Karsten Kemmerling, Division Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Industrial Paper Packaging, EMEA.

Sonoco S.a.r.l. is wholly owned by Sonoco and operates 19 tubes and core plants and five paperboard mills in Europe.

About Sonoco

Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE: SON) is a global leader in value-added, sustainable metal and paper consumer and industrial packaging. A Fortune 500 company, Sonoco generated net sales of $7.5 billion from continuing operations in 2025 and has approximately 22,000 employees working in 263 operations in 37 countries, serving some of the world’s best-known brands. Guided by our purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life., we strive to foster a culture of innovation, collaboration and excellence to provide solutions that better serve all our stakeholders and support a more sustainable future. Sonoco was proudly named one of the World’s Most Admired Companies by Fortune in 2026 as well as one of America’s Most Admired and Responsible Companies by Fortune and Newsweek. In 2025, the Company was included on USA TODAY’s list of America’s Climate Leaders. For more information on the Company, visit our website at www.sonoco.com.

Contact: Roger Schrum

843-339-6018

roger.schrum@sonoco.com



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