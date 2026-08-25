New National Certification Initiative Helps Communities Conserve Bats at Risk of Extinction

OTTAWA, Ontario, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Wildlife Federation (CWF), in partnership with the BC Community Bat Program and Wildlife Conservation Society Canada's Alberta Community Bat Program, have launched the national Bat-friendly Community Certification initiative to help communities conserve the endangered mammals.

"Bats in Canada need our help,” said James Pagé, CWF species at risk and biodiversity specialist. “Communities can play an important role in helping bats recover while creating healthier ecosystems for many other wildlife species."

Bats play an essential role in healthy ecosystems by consuming vast numbers of insects each night, benefiting agriculture, forests and communities, Pagé said. Yet nearly half of the 18 bat species found in Canada are now considered at risk, with populations continuing to decline due to threats including habitat loss and the devastating spread of White-nose Syndrome.

The new Bat-friendly Community Certification initiative provides municipalities with practical, science-based actions they can take to protect bat habitat, educate residents and demonstrate leadership in wildlife conservation.

Communities participating in the certification initiative will work toward goals that include:

Protecting, restoring and enhancing habitat for bats

Promoting public education and awareness about the importance of bats

Providing information resources enabling community residents to get involved while ensuring people avoid contact with bats

Connecting communities across Canada

There are currently 10 communities certified as bat-friendly in British Columbia.

While this initiative is for community-based organizations, the public can also get involved by visiting HelptheBats.ca.

For more information about certification, visit BatFriendlyCommunities.ca.

About the Canadian Wildlife Federation:

The Canadian Wildlife Federation is a national, not-for-profit charitable organization dedicated to conserving the wildlife and habitats in Canada for the use and enjoyment of all. By spreading knowledge of human impacts on wildlife and the environment, carrying out actions to conserve and restore species and habitats, developing and delivering conservation education programs, advocating for changes to government policy and programs, and co-operating with like-minded partners, CWF encourages a future in which Canadians can live in harmony with nature. For more information, visit CanadianWildlifeFederation.ca.

About the BC Community Bat Program:

The BC Community Bat Program is a province-wide, not-for-profit network working to conserve British Columbia’s bats, through public awareness, help with bats in buildings, and citizen-science monitoring.

About the Alberta Community Bat Program:

The Alberta Community Bat Program started in 2015 through discussions with the Alberta Bat Action Team (ABAT). They are now part of Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) Canada’s Western Canada Bat Conservation Program.

CONTACT: media@cwf-fcf.org or

David DeRocco

Senior Manager Marketing and Events

davidd@cwf-fcf.org

1-613-599-9594 x 279

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/be9bc02c-a867-400a-861b-db27394b4567

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a8f3f3de-9402-4ecd-97d8-b827f83458d1







