ICIC Opens Applications for Building for Growth Program for Greater Los Angeles Contractors

Los Angeles, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC) is now accepting applications for its 2026 Building for Growth (BFG) cohort in Greater Los Angeles. The transformative executive education program is designed to advance Los Angeles-area contractors’ readiness to compete for Southern California’s growing pipeline of wildfire mitigation, rebuilding, and major-event projects. BFG is offered at no cost to participating businesses thanks to ICIC’s sponsors, including Intuit, Kaiser Permanente, and The Home Depot.

Preparing Contractors for Greater Opportunity

“We’re excited to bring Building for Growth to Greater Los Angeles for the first time in a hybrid format, with a curriculum tailored to the needs of local construction contractors,” said Steve Grossman, CEO of ICIC. “With increased demand driven by wildfire recovery, critical infrastructure upgrades, and preparations for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, contractors across the region have an opportunity to take on larger projects and build stronger, more competitive businesses. BFG gives them the education, relationships, and support to position their businesses for that growth.”

Proven Results for Growing Contractors

BFG was developed by ICIC, a national nonprofit organization committed to driving economic growth in under-resourced communities by supporting small businesses, creating jobs, and building wealth for residents. Since its inception, the program has graduated 342 businesses across 35 states. Alumni of the program report a 77 percent increase in revenue and a 792 percent increase in average bonding. Collectively, graduates have raised $9.8 million in capital and have grown their teams by an average of 51 percent.

“After 22 years in business and participating in several business development programs, Building for Growth stands out because it is specifically tailored to the construction industry,” said program alumna Elvia Chavez, CEO of MC Electric in Chino, California. “For growing contractors, this is hands down a program I would recommend; it provides practical tools, knowledge, and guidance that can accelerate growth and help avoid many of the costly lessons that come with building a contracting business.”

Practical Education to Compete and Grow

The 18-week hybrid program combines three in-person sessions with 15 live virtual classes, all led by industry practitioners. The course begins on Wednesday, October 14, and provides a comprehensive foundation for navigating public- and private-sector construction markets across the region.

“Building for Growth gives construction companies the practical skills, tools, and individualized support they need to take their businesses to the next level,” said BFG Program Director Steve Lamar. “From financial management and strategic planning to bonding, construction law, and one-on-one mentorship, the program helps contractors build the capacity to pursue larger contracts, strengthen their operations, and achieve sustainable growth.”

Who Should Apply

The Greater Los Angeles cohort is capped at approximately 50 businesses, and applications are accepted on a rolling basis until all seats are filled. To be eligible, a company must:

Be an independent, for-profit corporation in the construction industry

Be headquartered in the Greater Los Angeles area, or perform a significant percentage of contracts in Los Angeles

Represent or be located in an under-resourced community

Have a Question About BFG?

Join our information session — Thursday, September 10 | 12:00–1:00 p.m. PT | Virtual

If you're ready to grow your construction business, now is the time to act. Hear directly from Program Director Steve Lamar, get your questions answered, and discover whether BFG is the right fit for your business. Save Your Seat Today.

Apply Today

Applications for the 2026 cohort are open now. Southern California construction contractors can apply at icic.org/BFGapply/LA. Space is limited, so businesses are encouraged to apply early.

About ICIC

Breaking barriers. Building businesses. Strengthening communities. The Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC) is a national nonprofit founded in 1994 by Harvard Business School professor Michael Porter. ICIC drives inclusive economic prosperity in under-resourced communities through innovative research and programs that create jobs, income, and wealth for local residents. Each year, ICIC provides executive education, coaching, technical assistance, and access to capital to more than 3,000 business owners across the U.S. and Canada. Learn more at icic.org