Battleship North Carolina Launches Statewide Art Contest to Design Future Specialty License Plate

Wilmington, NC, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Battleship North Carolina Memorial is inviting artists across the state to help shape a future symbol of North Carolina pride.

The Battleship has officially launched the Battleship North Carolina License Plate Art Contest, a statewide call for original artwork that could inspire the custom design of the Battleship’s future North Carolina specialty license plate. The contest is open to current and previous North Carolina residents of all ages and abilities, from professional artists and designers to students and hobbyists.

When the Battleship reaches the required 500 paid pre-orders, the winning design may be selected for production as the official custom specialty plate, pending approval by the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles.

“This is a creative and meaningful way for people across North Carolina to be part of the Battleship’s story,” said Dr. Jay C. Martin, Executive Director of Battleship North Carolina Memorial. “We’re excited to see how artists interpret the ship, its heroic legacy, and what it represents to people across our state.”

Artists are asked to create original work that depicts or interprets the Battleship North Carolina and her significance as the state’s official World War II memorial and is suitable for use on an official North Carolina license plate. Entries may be created in a range of media, including digital, human created design, illustration, painting, and mixed media, and must be submitted digitally through the official contest portal.

A nonrefundable $20 entry fee is required for each design submitted. Alternatively, an artist’s entry fee may be waived with five verified license plate preorders submitted in support of their design. Each artist may submit up to two entries. Deadline for artwork entry is September 25, 2026.



All artwork submitted by the deadline will be displayed on the Battleship’s website, www.battleshipnc.com, and in the Battleship’s Wardroom. The People’s Choice Award winner will be determined by votes cast online and by visitors to the Battleship during her 65th Berth-day Weekend, October 2–4, 2026.



Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three artists and the People’s Choice winner:

First Place: $1,000 and artwork choice for Battleship license plate custom art

Second Place: $500

Third Place: $250

People’s Choice: $100

Winners for all prizes will be announced in December 2026.

North Carolinians who want to support the effort — even if they are not entering the art contest — can pre-purchase a Battleship specialty license plate now. The program must secure 500 paid pre-orders before a fully custom artistic plate can move into production. Plate pre-orders are available at BattleshipNC.com/license-plate.

How to Enter

Full contest rules and submission details are available at: BattleshipNC.com/art

Questions may be directed to marketing@battleshipnc.com

About the Battleship North Carolina Memorial

The U.S.S. North Carolina (BB-55) is America’s most decorated World War II battleship, now decommissioned and permanently moored among 55 acres of Eagles Island wildlands on the Cape Fear River at Wilmington, North Carolina. The Battleship North Carolina Memorial commemorates the heroism of North Carolinians who served their country during World War II and memorializes the roughly 11,000 who made the ultimate sacrifice. Today, the Battleship and the adjacent park are a place for learning, reflection, and community engagement—connecting past events to current conversations about service, leadership, and citizenship through programs, exhibits, and events. For more information about the Battleship North Carolina, including visiting and ticketing information, visit www.battleshipnc.com or call 910-399-9100.

About the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources

The N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (DNCR) manages, promotes, and enhances the things that people love about North Carolina – its diverse arts and culture, rich history, and spectacular natural areas. At more than 100 sites across the state, the department enhances education, stimulates economic development, improves public health, expands accessibility, and strengthens community resiliency. For more information, please visit www.dncr.nc.gov.

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