58th Annual New York State Fair Butter Sculpture Celebrates 250 Years of American Traditions, New York Style

“Milk. Memories. Tradition. Rooted in New York.” Sculpture pays tribute to the people, places and moments that bring generations together.

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What do baseball, ice cream, fireworks, dairy farms and 800 pounds of butter have in common? This year, they tell the story of America—New York style.

In celebration of America’s 250th anniversary, the 58th Annual American Dairy Association North East Butter Sculpture at the New York State Fair, sponsored by Wegmans, pays tribute to the traditions, places and everyday moments that have connected generations of Americans.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Titled “Milk. Memories. Tradition. Rooted in New York.”, the sculpture transforms approximately 800 pounds of butter into a sweeping celebration of Americana through the lens of the Empire State—from baseball in Cooperstown and the legacy of America’s first state fair to summertime ice cream, the New York City skyline and fireworks illuminating the night.

At the heart of the sculpture is another enduring New York tradition: dairy farming.

“Over the course of our nation’s history, America’s story has been written through traditions that have emerged and endured around dinner tables, at ballparks, at fairs and in communities across the country,” said John Chrisman, CEO of American Dairy Association North East. “Here in New York, dairy farmers have been part of those moments for generations. Whether it’s ice cream on a summer afternoon, pizza with family or a cold glass of milk, dairy has a way of showing up in the memories that bring us together.”

Every scene within the sculpture connects an American tradition to New York:

America’s favorite pastime: Baseball takes center stage with a tribute to Doubleday Field in Cooperstown, celebrating New York’s connection to one of America’s most beloved games.

America’s first state fair: A female dairy farmer alongside her cow honors the legacy of the first U.S. state fair, held in Syracuse in 1841, and the farmers who continue to make agriculture central to New York.

America’s most iconic skyline: The Empire State Building represents New York City and the state’s unmistakable place in America’s story.

America’s favorite summer treat: Children enjoying ice cream capture a simple pleasure shared across generations—and a sweet reminder of dairy’s role in summer memories.

America’s birthday tradition: A burst of red, white and blue fireworks completes the scene, marking the nation’s 250th anniversary and the tradition of gathering together to celebrate.





For nearly six decades, the Butter Sculpture has been one of the most anticipated attractions at The Great New York State Fair, drawing fairgoers to the Dairy Products Building for a tradition that blends art, agriculture and a uniquely New York sense of fun.

“New York dairy farmers are proud to be part of the traditions that families carry from one generation to the next,” said Julie Patterson, owner of Patterson Farms in Cayuga County. “Behind the ice cream cone, the pizza at a family gathering or the milk on the breakfast table are dairy farmers who care deeply about feeding their communities. It’s special to see those everyday connections celebrated in such a memorable way.”

New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Commissioner Richard A. Ball said the sculpture provides a fitting way to mark the nation’s milestone anniversary.

“What better way to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary than with the many long-time traditions that bring us together, including New York dairy, baseball, and fireworks,” Commissioner Ball said. “The Butter Sculpture is a beloved Fair tradition of its own and a wonderful opportunity to shine a spotlight on our dairy farmers who have fed and fueled generations of New Yorkers while showcasing the important role agriculture continues to play in our state.”

Wegmans Food Markets, sponsor of the 2026 Butter Sculpture, also sees dairy as part of the moments families remember.

“Wegmans is proud to sponsor this year’s Butter Sculpture and celebrate the dairy foods that are part of so many cherished memories,” said Evelyn Ingram, Director of Community Relations at Wegmans Food Markets. “From ice cream to butter and beyond, dairy brings people together and holds a special place in New York’s food traditions.”

Artists Jim Victor and Marie Pelton of Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, spent 11 days onsite creating the sculpture using approximately 800 pounds of butter from O-AT-KA Milk Products in Western New York. For the fifth consecutive year, color has been incorporated into the sculpture, adding dimension and visual detail to the scenes.

And when the Fair ends, the sculpture’s story won’t. The butter will travel to Noblehurst Farms in Linwood, N.Y., where it will be recycled through the farm’s anaerobic digester and transformed into renewable energy. Over the past decade, Noblehurst Farms has recycled approximately 8,000 pounds—four tons—of butter from the sculpture, keeping it out of landfills while reducing greenhouse gas emissions and generating renewable energy.

The Butter Sculpture will remain on display in its refrigerated case in the Dairy Products Building throughout The Great New York State Fair. Visit americandairy.com/nystatefair for more information.

ABOUT AMERICAN DAIRY ASSOCIATION NORTH EAST (ADANE)

American Dairy Association North East represents dairy farm families and works to build trust in and demand for dairy foods through partnerships, education and integrated marketing communications. ADANE serves dairy farmers throughout New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware and northern Virginia.

Contact: Greg Szklany

Phone: (315) 729-1722

Email: gszklany@milk4u.org