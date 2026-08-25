Kimberly Long, Ph.D., Named Kansas Health Science University’s Second President

Wichita, Kan., Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kansas Health Science University (KHSU) is pleased to announce the appointment of Kimberly Long, Ph.D., as KHSU’s second president.

Dr. Long has served as interim president since July 2025, building on a longstanding commitment to the nonprofit university that began when she joined the university in 2021. During her time at KHSU, she has served in several academic and administrative leadership roles, including director of research and scholarly activity, associate dean for academic affairs at KansasCOM, and chief administrative officer.

“This appointment reflects the Board’s confidence in Dr. Long’s capacity to lead KHSU during an important period of opportunity and change,” said Vadim Levitin, MD, chair of KHSU’s board of trustees. “She will build on the strengths of our faculty, staff, students, alumni, trustees, and community partners while advancing our shared commitments to academic excellence, access, innovation, service, and financial stewardship.”

Dr. Long brings more than 20 years of experience in higher education, with leadership spanning academic affairs, accreditation and regulatory compliance, strategic planning, institutional research, student support services, human resources, information technology, and other areas critical to institutional success. In her time on KHSU’s leadership team, she played a critical role in launching, accrediting and growing KHSU’s Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine (KansasCOM), including championing the university's first capital improvement fundraising campaign which supported the addition of a Biomedical Science Laboratory space. She has also been at the helm as KHSU and KansasCOM celebrated a series of significant milestones in recent months.

In March, the university's inaugural graduating class achieved a 97.3% residency match rate, exceeding the national average for osteopathic medical schools. KHSU also celebrated its first commencement in May, and was granted accreditation by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) in July for meeting rigorous standards of quality and effectiveness.

“Dr. Long brings a unique combination of academic credibility and hands-on institutional leadership to her role as KHSU’s new president. She has proven time and again that she has the vast experience, knowledge, and understanding of what it takes to build an institution from the ground up and sustain it," said Michael Horowitz, Ph.D., chancellor of The Community Solution Education System, of which KHSU is a member.

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About Kansas Health Science University

Kansas Health Science University (KHSU) is committed to developing strong, innovative education programs in emerging areas of health care. In 2022, KHSU welcomed the first class of students to the Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine, the first college of osteopathic medicine in the state. The college provides a comprehensive education that combines the core tenets of osteopathic medicine with curriculum focused on innovative technologies and community-based care. KHSU is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission and is part of The Community Solution Education System, a nonprofit system of colleges and universities working together to advance student success and community impact. Learn more.

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