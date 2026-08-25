Announcement: H1 2026 Condensed Interim Financial Statements

21Shares AG, the issuer of ETPs listed on various trading venues, has published its condensed interim financial statements for first half (H1) of 2026. The financial statements are available at:

https://www.21shares.com/en-ch/product-documents/financials





Contact:

Email: press@21shares.com

Phone: +41 44 260 86 60





About 21Shares AG:

21Shares AG, Pelikanstrasse 37, 8001 Zurich, is a Swiss corporation registered in the commercial register of Zurich under the number CHE-347.562.100. It was incorporated on 27 July 2018 and its purpose is the issuance of Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) in Switzerland and worldwide.