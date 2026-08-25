August 25, 2026 – 07.30 PM CET

Regulated information – Contains inside information

Kurt Decat joins Board of Directors Agfa-Gevaert NV

Mortsel, Belgium – August 25, 2026 – 7.30 p.m. CET



The Board of Directors of Agfa-Gevaert NV today announced that, at its meeting on August 25, 2026, it co-opted Mr. Kurt Decat (permanent representative of Decatvisory BV) as an independent non-executive director, effective immediately. He will also chair the company’s Audit Committee. He succeeds Mr. Mark Pensaert (permanent representative of MRP Consulting BV), who had been serving in the role on an interim basis since June 3, 2026.

Kurt Decat (°1965 – Belgian) holds a Master’s degree in Commercial Engineering (“handelsingenieur”) and a Master of Business Administration both from the Catholic University Leuven (Belgium). He started his career as an auditor in 1988 with Coopers & Lybrand (now PWC). He subsequently built experience in finance and business management at Fedex, Minit, Domo and Corus Aluminium. In 2003, he joined Taminco (a PE-owned carve-out from UCB) as Group Chief Finance Officer and member of the Executive Committee. In 2015, he became CFO of Sibelco (a leading minerals company) and between 2022 and 2024 he was CFO at Versuni (a carve-out from Philips). In between he has been operating partner at Montagu PE.

Current Mandates

Independent board member at Cegeka Holding

Chairman of the Board of Anchr Holdings Europe

About Agfa-Gevaert

The Agfa-Gevaert Group is a leading company in imaging technology, with nearly 160 years of experience. Agfa develops, manufactures and markets analog and digital systems for the healthcare sector, for the printing industry, for the green hydrogen industry and for specific industrial applications. In 2025, the Group realized a turnover of 1,086 million euro. www.agfa.com

Contact:

Viviane Dictus

Director Corporate Communications

tel. +32 0 3 444 7124

e-mail: viviane.dictus@agfa.com

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