2026 Winners of the 32nd-Annual Eric Dostie Memorial College Scholarship Announced

Temecula, California, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nufactor®, a specialty infusion company and subsidiary of FFF Enterprises, Inc., is pleased to announce the names of its 2026 Eric Dostie Memorial College Scholarship recipients. The annual scholarship program — now in its 32nd year — grants 10 awards of $1,000 each to qualifying students affected by bleeding disorders who can best demonstrate scholastic achievement, community service, and financial need.

Congratulations to the 2026 Eric Dostie Memorial College Scholarship recipients:

Natalie Cardenas, Bakersfield, CA

Hailey Carone, Ridgefield, CT

Luc Chapall, Sewell, NJ

Jazlene Dominguez, Green Valley, AZ

James Hensley, Manhattan, KS

Keegan Merson, Denver, CO

Ella Myers, Franklin, IN

Porus Pavri, Allendale, NJ

Nitin Saravanan, Harrisburg, NC

Natalie Stevens, Decorah, IA

The scholarship was created to honor the memory of 5-year-old Eric Dostie, a boy with hemophilia who was tragically murdered on August 27, 1994. His death, driven by fears surrounding the economic burden of caring for a child with a bleeding disorder, remains a heartbreaking reminder of the challenges many families face.

Awards provide financial assistance to students who meet scholarship qualifications and who have hemophilia (or a similar bleeding disorder) and/or a family member with a bleeding disorder. Applicants submitted an essay describing how their education will be used to serve others and to encourage self-improvement and enrichment.

“Every year, we look forward to supporting young students living with a chronic bleeding disorder as they pursue their vocations,” said Patrick M. Schmidt, chief executive officer of FFF Enterprises. “Our hope is that each winner reflects on Eric’s memory and that it serves as inspiration for their future endeavors.”

Applications for the 2027 Eric Dostie Memorial College Scholarship may be submitted online starting Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026. The last day to apply will be Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2027. Winners will be announced in May 2027. Visit the Nufactor Eric Dostie Memorial College Scholarship website to learn more.

About Nufactor, Inc.

Nufactor, Inc. is a specialty infusion company and subsidiary of FFF Enterprises, Inc., the largest and most trusted specialty pharmaceutical distributor and diversified healthcare organization. Established in 1995, Nufactor offers safe, convenient, and reliable home infusion solutions for patients receiving immunoglobulin, plasminogen, antihemophilic factor, FcRn receptor blockers, and monoclonal antibodies. Nufactor has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval®, URAC’s Specialty Pharmacy Accreditation, and is a URAC Certified Rare Disease Pharmacy Center of Excellence. Please visit LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook for more information about the company.

About FFF Enterprises, Inc.

Founded in 1988, FFF Enterprises, Inc. is a privately held multibillion-dollar specialty pharmaceutical distributor and diversified healthcare technology company. FFF Enterprises is the parent company of Nufactor, Inc., RightNow Inventory®, InCircle Review, and RNI Services. Our partners include global pharmaceutical and biologics manufacturers, prestigious healthcare systems, large and independent retail pharmacies, and leading alternate care sites. Our nationwide commerce is supported by a network of best-in-class specialty distribution and infusion pharmacy locations utilizing world-class technology and cybersecurity solutions.

For more information about FFF Enterprises, please visit its Newsroom and social media channels on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.