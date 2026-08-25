Orange Pools Earns Recognition as a Top Pool Installation Company in the GTA

Richmond Hill, ONTARIO, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orange Pools, a GTA-based pool installation and outdoor living company, has been recognized as one of the best pool installation companies serving the Greater Toronto Area. The feature highlights firms that GTA homeowners can rely on for quality craftsmanship and complete backyard construction, and Orange Pools earned its spot based on its pool expertise and commitment to creating high-quality outdoor spaces.

Orange pools project

For homeowners who want more than just a pool dropped into their yard, the recognition highlights something Orange Pools focuses on: creating backyard spaces that work as a whole. From the initial design through installation, the company works to ensure each pool complements the property and the way homeowners plan to use their outdoor space.

Orange Pools offers a range of pool and backyard services, allowing homeowners to create a complete outdoor living area without having to coordinate multiple contractors. Alongside pool installation, the company can help with landscaping, patios, outdoor features, and other elements that turn a backyard into a functional space for entertaining and relaxing.

The recognition adds another independent signal to the company's reputation among GTA homeowners. Orange Pools serves homeowners across the Greater Toronto Area, helping clients transform their backyards with professionally designed and installed pools.

About Orange Pools

Orange Pools is a GTA pool installation company specializing in custom swimming pools and complete backyard transformations. The company helps homeowners bring their outdoor projects to life through professional pool design, installation, and complementary outdoor living solutions.

About Orange Pools

Orange Pools is a Toronto and GTA-based swimming pool design and construction company specializing in custom pools and complete backyard transformations. From pool design and installation to landscaping, patios, outdoor kitchens, and other features, the company delivers fully integrated outdoor living spaces tailored to each property and homeowner’s vision. Orange Pools combines experienced design and construction teams with 3D project visualization, helping clients understand how their finished backyard will look before construction begins. The company is known for its attention to detail, quality craftsmanship, and end-to-end project management, serving homeowners across Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area.

Press Inquiries

Aleksandr Chernega

info [at] orangepools.ca

https://orangepools.ca/

51 Observatory Ln, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 8K9