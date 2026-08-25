Brazi Bites® Turns Up the Flavor with New Bacon Cheddar Brazilian Cheese Bread

Portland, Ore., Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Brazi Bites®, the company best known for introducing Brazilian Cheese Bread to American freezers, is turning up the flavor with its newest offering: Bacon Cheddar Brazilian Cheese Bread. The warm, cheesy Brazilian Cheese Bread known for its perfectly crisp outside and fluffy inside gets a savory twist with sharp cheddar cheese and real uncured bacon bits throughout, for a bite that delivers big on flavor.







Arriving just in time for football watch parties, after school snacks, and holiday entertaining, Bacon Cheddar Brazilian Cheese Bread makes it easy to have something effortlessly crowd-pleasing on the table in minutes. Just take them out of the freezer, pop them in the oven or air fryer and dig in. This latest flavor joins the lineup of three Brazi Bites Brazilian Cheese Bread varieties, including Cheddar & Parmesan, Garlic, and Everything.







"We're taking what people already love about our Brazilian Cheese Bread and making it even more craveable with bacon and cheddar, a flavor combination that's hard to resist,” said Lauren Lortie, chief marketing officer at Brazi Bites. “It’s the kind of innovation we’re focused on: distinctive to Brazi Bites, exciting for our fans, and familiar enough to invite even more people to fall in love with Brazilian Cheese Bread, which is having a moment in the U.S.”







Like all Brazi Bites products, Bacon Cheddar Brazilian Cheese Bread is crafted with quality ingredients and nothing artificial. Plus, they’re naturally gluten-free, soy-free and grain-free, perfect as a standalone snack, elevating charcuterie boards, as a side to any meal, or as a base for simple recipes, including:

Brazi Bites Bacon Cheddar Brazilian Cheese Bread is available now in the freezer aisle at Whole Foods Market and independent grocers nationwide, with availability in Walmart and Kroger this fall. SRP is $6.99-$7.99 for the 11.5 ounce bag, which includes 18 bites. For more information and to find the line of Brazilian Cheese Breads at a store near you, visit www.brazibites.com.





About Brazi Bites®

Brazi Bites® is redefining frozen food with craveable, Latin-inspired products made for today's modern consumer. Best known for introducing Brazilian Cheese Bread (Pão de Queijo)—Brazil's iconic cheese bread—to American freezers, the brand has grown into a portfolio of naturally gluten-free snacks, breakfast, and meal solutions that deliver bold flavor, convenience, and quality ingredients. Available in more than 20,000 stores nationwide across conventional, natural, mass, and club retailers, Brazi Bites creates foods that make it easier to enjoy meaningful moments together, one delicious bite at a time. Learn more at www.brazibites.com, or follow the company on Instagram (@Brazi_Bites), TikTok (@Brazi_Bites), and Facebook (@BraziBites).

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Contact Info



Madeline Howard

madeline@thinkmaxwell.com

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