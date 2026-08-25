Métis Nation Calls for a Team Canada Approach to Protect Canada’s Economy Amid U.S. Tariffs'

Ottawa, ON, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Métis National Council (MNC) supports a strong Team Canada approach as Canada responds to U.S. tariffs and works to protect Canadian workers, businesses and communities.

Nearly 250 years ago, Métis first played a foundational role, through their work, businesses and dedication, in contributing to and shaping the distinct and proud identity that Canada and Canadians cherish today. Métis citizens and their businesses continue to be important players in Canada’s economy and are as determined today as their ancestors were in the time of the fur trade to ensure that all Canadians succeed and share in the great riches that this land can provide for all of us.

MNC's 2025 Status of the Métis Economy Report found that the Métis economy generated approximately $21 billion in GDP in 2015, while Métis businesses generated $25.4 billion in revenue in 2020, illustrating the continued role the Métis Nation plays in shaping and growing Canada’s economy, not just as bystanders but as leaders.

“The Métis Nation is not simply asking to be protected from the impacts of this trade dispute,” said MNC President Victoria Pruden. “We are ready to be part of Canada’s response. A Team Canada approach must include the Métis Nation.”

As Canada strengthens domestic supply chains, advances nation-building projects, expands Buy Canadian and federal procurement initiatives, develops critical minerals and energy infrastructure, and diversifies its international trade relationships, Métis participation must be built into Canada’s economic strategy.

The impact of the new tariffs and ongoing economic uncertainty will require a response from the Government of Canada, and the MNC is calling on the Government of Canada to ensure Métis workers and businesses can effectively access tariff-response measures and work directly with Métis governments to expand opportunities in procurement, workforce development, investment and trade diversification.

Métis economic participation is not separate from Canada's economic strategy. It is part of Canada's competitive advantage. The Métis Nation has been trading, building and creating economic partnerships across North America for generations. As Canada confronts this consequential moment, the Métis Nation is ready to bring that experience, entrepreneurial spirit, and determination to Team Canada.