AirTripMaker Expands US–India Travel Network, Strengthening Connections Between the United States and Major Indian Cities

GERMANTOWN, Md., Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirTripMaker, a growing travel platform focused on connecting travelers with convenient international air travel options, is expanding its US–India travel network to serve passengers traveling between the United States and some of India’s most important metropolitan, business, technology, cultural and tourism destinations.

With an expanding network covering major Indian cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Bangalore, Cochin, Hyderabad, Trivandrum, Pune, Goa, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kozhikode, Vadodara, Visakhapatnam, Chandigarh and Amritsar and other key destinations across the country, AirTripMaker aims to make planning and booking travel between the US and India simpler and more accessible for travelers.

The expansion reflects the increasing demand for reliable air connectivity between the two countries. India continues to be an important destination for business travelers, families, students, tourists and the Indian diaspora in the United States, creating strong demand for convenient travel options to cities beyond the traditional gateway destinations.

Connecting Travelers Beyond the Major Gateways

AirTripMaker's expanding US–India network is designed to help travelers explore more routing options when planning journeys to India.

From the national capital region and India's financial hub to technology centers, emerging business destinations and popular leisure locations, the network includes:

And other major Indian cities and destinations

By bringing multiple destinations into its US–India travel offering, AirTripMaker seeks to provide travelers with greater flexibility when comparing routes, schedules and travel options.

"Travelers shouldn't have to choose between comfort and affordability when flying internationally," said Sam Malhotra. "Our platform leverages industry partnerships and advanced booking technology to offer tickets at prices that make travel a realistic option for families, business professionals, and anyone planning a trip to India."

Supporting Business, Family and Leisure Travel

The US–India travel corridor serves a wide range of passengers. Business professionals regularly travel between the two countries for meetings, conferences, investments and partnerships, while students and families make frequent journeys for education, relocation and personal visits.

At the same time, India remains a popular destination for leisure travelers looking to experience its diverse cities, heritage, beaches, food and culture.

AirTripMaker's expanding network is designed around these different travel needs, helping customers discover suitable flight options for destinations across India.

A More Connected US–India Travel Experience

As international travel continues to evolve, travelers increasingly expect greater choice, transparent information and convenient digital access when planning their journeys.

AirTripMaker is building its platform around this changing travel landscape, with a focus on helping customers discover and compare travel options between the United States and India.

The company's growing destination network represents another step toward its broader vision of creating a more connected travel experience for passengers traveling between the two countries.

Looking Ahead

AirTripMaker plans to continue expanding its destination coverage and strengthening its presence across the US to India flight travel market.

The company aims to connect more US cities with more destinations across India, giving travelers additional options for both direct and connecting journeys as airline schedules and availability evolve.

With its focus on US–India connectivity, AirTripMaker is positioning itself as a travel platform for passengers looking for convenient ways to reach India's major business, cultural, technology and leisure destinations.

About AirTripMaker

AirTripMaker is a travel platform focused on helping travelers discover and book international flight options, with a particular focus on travel between the United States and India. Through its expanding network of destinations, AirTripMaker aims to simplify the travel planning experience and connect customers with flight options to major destinations across India and beyond.

Contact Info:

Name: Sam Malhotra

Email: sam@airtripmaker.com

Organization: AIR TRIP MAKER

Phone: 1-844-807-8355

Website: https://www.airtripmaker.com