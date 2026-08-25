$CHUMP Skyrockets Over 6,700x Since July Launch, Eyes Top Memecoin Spot

London, UK, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chump Coin ($CHUMP) today announced it has surged more than 6,700x since its launch, with its market capitalization reaching an all-time high of roughly $15 million and current price still trading near that peak.





A Meteoric Rise Since Launch

The rally has unfolded in the weeks since $CHUMP launched on July 31, where the token climbed from a launch market cap of roughly $2,230 to its all-time high, a gain of more than 670,000%. The project has positioned itself throughout as a contender for the title of leading memecoin, with the run so far reflecting both organic trading momentum and growing recognition of the project's branding.

The Contract Address Behind the Brand

Much of that recognition centers on the token's contract address, which ends in "C21B," a detail the team has turned into the project's core identity. Rather than treat it as a coincidence, $CHUMP has built its entire positioning around the tag, styling itself "Chump Coin 2 1 Billion" and adopting the slogan "Make Memecoin Great Again."

Expanding Exchange Access

"We wouldn't have made it this far if we didn't surpass expectations," the $CHUMP team said in a statement announcing the token's expanded exchange access. The project is now tradable through wallet integrations including Bitget Wallet, OKX Wallet, Binance Wallet, and GateDEX, extending its reach across multiple wallets and exchanges.

The team has leaned into satirical, political-adjacent branding, describing CHUMP in promotional materials as "the most tremendous digital currency in the memecoin space, by order of a very powerful chicken in a suit." The tone is deliberately theatrical, but the project's underlying mechanics are presented in more conventional terms: a 0% transaction tax, a renounced contract, and liquidity that is locked permanently, with no ability to reclaim it.

The contract has been renounced and liquidity locked forever, with the key discarded, as part of the project's approach to eliminating rug-pull risk while courting a wider trading audience.

Building Beyond the Pump

Beyond the token itself, $CHUMP has also rolled out community features intended to keep holders engaged beyond price action, including a playable in-browser arcade and a running series of tongue-in-cheek "executive orders" published through its official channels. The project describes the additions as part of a broader push to build a durable community rather than rely solely on short-term price momentum, a common challenge for memecoins attempting to sustain relevance after an initial launch pump.

What's Next for $CHUMP

With price and market cap currently trading near record highs, the next phase of the project will focus on expanding exchange coverage, growing its holder base, and pursuing broader visibility across the memecoin market, including an ambitious goal of establishing $CHUMP as one of the top memecoins in the market.

Trading data and live price charts for $CHUMP are available on DexScreener, and the project maintains an active presence on X (formerly Twitter) where it posts regular updates on price milestones, exchange listings, and community initiatives.

Join $CHUMP

Be a part of the growing $CHUMP community and experience the project firsthand. Explore $CHUMP's official website at https://cc21b.meme/. Stay connected with the community on X at https://x.com/ChumpCoinX, and track live price action on DexScreener.

About $CHUMP

$CHUMP (Chump Coin 2 1 Billion) is a memecoin built around the satirical branding tied to its contract address and positioned as a community-driven contender for a top memecoin spot. The project features a 0% transaction tax, a renounced contract, and permanently locked liquidity. $CHUMP is available through wallet integrations including Bitget Wallet, OKX Wallet, Binance Wallet, and GateDEX.

Contract Address: 0x0E0d2C89a5a019FE1cF762e5e33187631DACC21B

Website | Twitter | DexScreener | TikTok



CHUMP

Bill Chump

Email: team-at-cc21b.meme

Web: https://cc21b.meme/



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