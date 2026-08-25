Rate Insurance Named a Top 100 Independent Insurance Agency by Insurance Journal

CHICAGO, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rate Insurance, LLC, a subsidiary of Rate and one of the nation's fastest-growing personal lines and small commercial insurance brokers, has been named to Insurance Journal's 2026 Top 100 Independent Property/Casualty Agencies list, ranking #78 — up 10 spots from #88 last year.

This marks the fourth consecutive year Rate Insurance has been recognized on the annual list, which highlights the most successful and innovative insurance agencies across the country. The ranking evaluates independent agencies based on total property/casualty revenue and their overall ability to deliver value to the retail insurance market.

“Climbing ten spots in a single year says something about the team we have built," said Jeff Wingate, President of Rate Insurance. “This ranking reflects the trust our clients place in us, the dedication of our team, and the strong partnerships that continue to help us grow.”

This year marks the 22nd annual publication of Insurance Journal's Top 100 Independent Agencies special report.

You can view the full list of recipients here: https://www.insurancejournal.com/top-100-insurance-agencies/

About Rate Insurance

Rate Insurance is a national insurance brokerage licensed in all 50 states that offers comprehensive personal, commercial, specialty, and life insurance products. Founded in 2008 and owned by Guaranteed Rate d/b/a Rate, operating as Guaranteed Rate, Inc. in New York, Rate Insurance has been recognized as a Top 50 Personal Lines Agency and a Top 100 Property & Casualty Agency in the U.S. Additionally, the company has been honored as the 2023 Agent for the Future, Outstanding Overall Agency Award winner.

Rate Insurance has built a reputation for exceptional customer service, as demonstrated by its 4.9-star rating from over 5,000 Google-verified reviews. Combining a growing team of insurance agents and a cutting-edge digital platform, Rate Insurance leverages its relationships with over 100 top-rated insurance carriers to provide customers with competitive rates and a personalized shopping experience. For more information, visit rate.com/insurance.

© Rate Insurance, LLC is licensed in all 50 states (d/b/a Rate Insurance Agency, LLC in California (License 0K09890), Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, New York, and Texas).

Media Contact

press@rate.com