New Tariffs, Tighter Cash Flow: BDC Expands Pivot to Grow

MONTREAL, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC) is expanding its Pivot to Grow solution to help small businesses manage the cash flow pressures created by the latest U.S. tariffs. Under this new liquidity stream, eligible Canadian businesses affected by the new measures may now access financing starting at $250,000. The minimum revenue requirement has also been lowered to $1 million and the application process simplified, helping businesses address the liquidity shock and focus on running their operations with confidence.

New Pivot to Grow liquidity stream:

Loans of $250,000 to $5M

0% interest for the first 12 months

Interest only-payments over 36 months

Amortization over 96 months





BDC estimates approximately 5500 Canadian SMEs that export to the U.S. could be directly impacted by the tariffs imposed by the U.S. on August 22 across more than 100 sub-sectors. This round of tariffs will primarily impact smaller businesses, and BDC is adapting part of its program to provide support that reflects both their reality and the scale of their financing needs.

“Our small businesses have shown tremendous resilience and adaptability over the past year, and the economic numbers prove that they can’t be bullied. Today, BDC is giving them a tool to help manage the immediate shock of this latest round of tariffs, stabilize their operations and keep their doors open. More importantly, it gives them the breathing room to look beyond the tariff turbulence and focus on new opportunities for growth,” said Isabelle Hudon, President and CEO of BDC.

BDC will work with businesses and find the right approach that is proportionate to the impact of tariffs on their bottom line. The new stream under the Pivot to Grow program is part of a broader Government of Canada approach to help businesses adapt to changing trade conditions. While there is no one-size-fits-all response to the challenges created by tariffs, BDC is providing targeted financing and expertise to help businesses navigate uncertainty and move forward with confidence. The Bank remains ready to adjust its support as market conditions evolve. It will move with speed and agility.

Additional cash flow relief for exporters

Alongside the new Pivot to Grow liquidity stream, BDC will offer a six-month principal payment deferral to eligible exporting clients affected by the latest tariffs, adding another layer of support for businesses facing immediate cash flow pressures.

Targeted support for sectors under pressure

As part of its broader efforts to help Canadian businesses navigate trade-related uncertainty, BDC has also introduced targeted support measures for businesses in the steel and aluminium sectors in May. In addition, BDC increased its support for Canada’s forestry sector back in June by expanding its existing softwood lumber loan guarantee program and injecting $800 million in new direct financing options. Developed in close collaboration with industry stakeholders, these measures include liquidity support to help forestry businesses manage cash flow, modernize operations, boost productivity, diversify markets and strengthen long-term competitiveness. The Bank is now lowering the minimum revenue requirement for applicants from the steel, aluminium and forestry sectors to $1 million to reach more smaller businesses affected by trade pressures.

About BDC, Canada’s bank for small- and medium-sized business owners

BDC focuses on small- and medium-sized business owners, providing them with financing, investment, and advice. As Canada’s development bank, we also support entrepreneurs who don’t fit the traditional mold, working with a network of partners to help develop underserved markets to unlock economic potential. Our mission is to build strong, resilient businesses that drive Canada’s economic growth. BDC is a perennial Canada’s Top 100 Employer and B Corp certified. Learn more at bdc.ca or connect with us on social media .