Matthew Cole Joins Wheels as President

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wheels, a leading fleet and mobility services company, today announced the appointment of Matthew Cole as President. In this role, Cole will focus on accelerating Wheels’ growth strategy and positioning the company for long-term success.

“Matthew is a proven leader with the experience and vision to lead a fast-growing global business and build strong, high-performing teams,” said Shlomo Crandus. “His deep expertise combines automotive, technology and product development, alongside global operating experience and outside-in perspective, that will be instrumental as we accelerate our growth, strengthen our client relationships and position Wheels for the future.”

Cole brings more than 30 years of automotive and technology leadership experience, with a proven track record of driving growth, operational excellence and financial performance across large, complex global businesses. Most recently, he led Aptiv’s Intelligent Systems business, where he advanced growth, innovation and operational performance. His experience spans many of the technologies shaping the future of connected, software-defined and intelligent vehicles. He previously held senior leadership roles at Visteon and Johnson Controls and began his career at Ford Motor Company.

“Wheels has tremendous opportunity ahead, and I’m thrilled and energized to be joining the organization at such an important time,” said Cole. “We will build on Wheels’ strengths, deepening our client relationships and accelerating innovation across the business. I’m excited to work alongside our team to turn that momentum into action by advancing the products, technology and services that power the full potential of our clients.”

Throughout his career, Cole has built and led successful businesses and high-performing teams across the U.S., Europe and Asia, developing deep expertise in strategy, operations, technology and product development. He holds a bachelor’s degree in manufacturing engineering from Miami University, and a master’s degree in engineering management from the University of Michigan.

About Wheels

As one of the largest fleet management and mobility companies in North America, Wheels delivers the industry's broadest portfolio of fleet management products and services through continuous investment in technology, data and customer experience.

Our end-to-end solutions support every stage of the vehicle lifecycle—from acquisition through disposition—for more than 1,000 clients representing over 800,000 vehicles across North America, including more than 80,000 electric vehicles. With corporate offices in Chicago, Atlanta and Mississauga, Canada, Wheels serves more than 100 Fortune 500 companies.

Through our global alliance with Ayvens, a leader in sustainable mobility, Wheels provides fleet solutions in 61 countries, delivering one of the broadest international footprints in the industry.

Learn more at www.wheels.com.

Media Contact

Danielle Nesbitt

Director, Marketing

Wheels

847-544-4374

Danielle.Nesbitt@wheels.com