Five Personal Injury Attorneys at Hurst Limontes Recognized by Best Lawyers for 2027

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hurst Limontes LLC, an Indianapolis-based personal injury law firm, is pleased to announce that five of its attorneys have been recognized in the 2027 edition of Best Lawyers. The 2027 honors include the 37th consecutive year that firm founder William "Bill" Hurst has been included in The Best Lawyers in America.

“Once again, we're honored to have our attorneys recognized by Best Lawyers,” said Alex Limontes, managing partner of Hurst Limontes. “This recognition reflects the team's consistent dedication and commitment to our clients and their families.”

Since 1983, Best Lawyers has become widely regarded as a guide to excellence in the legal profession and is the oldest lawyer-ranking service in the world. Honorees are selected through a peer-review process that evaluates professional excellence within specific practice areas and geographic regions.

The attorneys at Hurst Limontes have been recognized as follows:

William W. Hurst – Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Alexander J. Limontes – Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Chase T. Wilson – Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Charles Hubley – Workers' Compensation Law - Claimants

Katherine G. Karres – Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

About Hurst Limontes LLC

Founded in 1981 and located in downtown Indianapolis, Hurst Limontes LLC focuses exclusively on representing individuals injured in accidents. With more than a century of combined legal experience, the firm's attorneys handle complex personal injury and workers' compensation matters, including cases involving automobile accidents, construction-site accidents, slip-and-fall incidents, and other causes of injury.

The firm also serves Indiana's Spanish-speaking community through Indianapolis Abogado, a dedicated division of its practice that provides Spanish-language legal services to injured clients and their families. Indianapolis Abogado helps make the legal process more accessible by allowing Spanish-speaking clients to discuss their rights, claims, and options in their preferred language.

For more information, visit https://HurstLimontes.com or https://IndianapolisAbogado.com.

CONTACT

Alex Limontes

alimontes@hurstlimontes.com

317-636-0808