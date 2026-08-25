Liminal Named No. 564 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List: the Most Prestigious Ranking of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies





NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. revealed today that Liminal ranks No. 564 on the 2026 Inc. 5000, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list is the prestigious ranking of the nation’s most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the economy’s future. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia.

The growth tracks a shift in how decision makers in identity, fraud, financial crime, and cybersecurity leverage intelligence. Enterprises deploying AI into complex and regulated environments found that general-purpose models produce confident answers with nothing verifiable underneath them, and that quarterly reports are stale on arrival. AI agents are only as good as the data underneath them, and Liminal’s has been compounding for a decade.

“Three years ago, we spent much of our time explaining why verified intelligence mattered,” said Travis Jarae, CEO of Liminal. “Now, the Liminal Intelligence Platform is the starting point for how the largest companies in identity, fraud, and cybersecurity decide what to build, where to invest, and how to win. Ranking No. 6 in Business Products & Services shows how fast this shift has happened and how central Liminal has become to it all. I am very proud of what this team has accomplished together.”

This year’s Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%. Those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000 .

“Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance — it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement.”

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 14–16 in Dallas, Texas. The top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. Magazine.

Liminal is committed to delivering the verified intelligence that identity, fraud, and cybersecurity leaders rely on to make better decisions, through the Liminal Intelligence Platform, dedicated events, and a curated expert network. This recognition reflects that work. To stay close to what we are building, explore the platform, subscribe to our newsletter, or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Liminal

Liminal is the intelligence platform for the companies building and selling identity, fraud, financial crime, and security products into complex and regulated markets. We help you get the decision right, then get there first: where to play, what to build, how to win, what to charge, and where to invest. We give your strategy, product, and commercial teams reach. Your own data covers your customers and your pipeline. Ours covers the buyers who did not choose you. Liminal is built on buyer survey data and a demand-led taxonomy that maps demand to supply at the level of the use case, so you can see where real demand and actual supply meet, and where they don’t.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Inc. 5000 list methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent — not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies — as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Randy Guard, CMO, Liminal

marketing@liminal.co

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1169c105-d8f7-4970-a745-0c6ba9914f64