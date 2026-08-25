OHBA ANNOUNCES 2026 AWARDS OF DISTINCTION FINALISTS

Toronto, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario Home Builders' Association (OHBA) has announced the finalists for the 2026 Awards of Distinction (AoD), highlighting the talent across all parts of Ontario's home building industry. This year saw the return of the Custom Home Over 5,000 square feet award, as well as the introduction of the ADU/Secondary Suite in the architectural design category, and the ADU/Secondary Suite Renovation Award. From top-tier design to stunning renovations to cutting-edge innovation, 50 categories highlight the pinnacle of industry excellence. The award winners will be announced at the Awards of Distinction Gala on September 29, 2026, as part of the 2026 OHBA Conference.

"2026 has seen a record-breaking number of projects submitted to OHBA's Awards of Distinction. It speaks to where our industry is right now - we have faced several tough years, but we are seeing improvements across the board due to policies implemented at all levels of government. I am incredibly proud of our members and their work. Congratulations to all AoD nominees and finalists - I can't wait to see everyone at the Awards of Distinction Gala at the 2026 OHBA Conference at Blue Mountain Resort, " said Scott Andison, CEO of OHBA.

Find the complete list of finalists at ohbaaod.ca

2026 OHBA Prestige Award Finalists:

OHBA Builder of the Year - Small Volume

Amsted Design-Build, Ottawa

Land Ark Construction Ltd , Stittsville

Seaman & Sons Builders, Southampton

OHBA Builder of the Year - Large Volume

Menkes Developments Ltd., North York

The Daniels Corp., Toronto

Tridel, North York

OHBA Renovator of the Year

Amsted Design-Build, Ottawa

RND Construction Ltd., Ottawa

Windrush Hill Construction, St Catharines

OHBA Service Professional of the Year

Design Plan Services Inc., Toronto

My Design Studio, Woodbridge

RN Design Ltd., Vaughan

From August 24 to September 11, OHBA members and the public can vote online for their favourite project in the 2026 OHBA People's Choice Awards. Contenders are comprised of finalists from Project of the Year - Low-Rise and Mid or High-Rise. Voting takes place at www.ohbaaod.ca.

OHBA People's Choice Nominees:

Branthaven Homes, Mississauga

Fusion Homes, Guelph

Hallett Homes, Burlington

Losani Homes Ltd., Stoney Creek

Poetry Living, Woodbridge

RioCan Living, Toronto

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For any media inquiries, please contact: Liz Davidson, Manager, Communications 416-677-1975 or ldavidson@ohba.ca

About OHBA: The Ontario Home Builders' Association is the voice of the building, land development, and professional

renovation industry in Ontario, representing 4,000 member companies organized into 28 local associations across the

province. OHBA collects, analyzes and distributes information to its members and the general public; advocates on

behalf of the industry to the key stakeholders; promotes innovation and professionalism within the industry; promotes

affordability and choice in housing; and provides group benefit plans and other membership services.

Since 2007, OHBA members have built more than 700,000 homes in more than 500 Ontario communities. The

residential construction industry employs more than 500,000 people across the province and contributes more than

$66.6 billion dollars to Ontario's economy.

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