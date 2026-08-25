Lake City Bank Ranked Among Top Performing U.S. Banks in Bank Director Magazine's 2026 RankingBanking

WARSAW, Ind., Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lake City Bank, the single bank subsidiary of Lakeland Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: LKFN), announced today that the bank ranked 15th in its peer group of banks in Bank Director Magazine's 2026 RankingBanking analysis of the 300 largest publicly traded banks in the United States.

The RankingBanking list is based on analysis of year-end 2025 performance and uses four metrics that speak to profitability, asset quality and capital adequacy to score a bank's performance. The analysis is compiled and calculated by investment bank Piper Sandler & Co., using data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Lake City Bank’s peer group includes banks with $5 billion to $50 billion in assets, totaling 142 banks. In addition to ranking 15th in its peer group, Lake City Bank ranked first among banks headquartered in Indiana and in the top 10% of all banks in the full ranking, regardless of asset size.

“Our high standing in the RankingBanking analysis reflects decades of disciplined operating focus. We’re proud of our long history of consistently strong financial performance driven by our organic growth strategies and a healthy credit culture. The Lake City Bank team has delivered outstanding results and we remain committed to a laser focus on shareholder value creation,” commented David Findlay, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Lake City Bank, a $7.2 billion bank headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, was founded in 1872 and serves Central and Northern Indiana communities with 55 branch offices and a robust digital banking platform. Lake City Bank’s community banking model prioritizes building in-market long-term customer relationships while delivering technology-forward solutions for retail and commercial clients. The bank is the single bank subsidiary of Lakeland Financial Corporation (Nasdaq Global Select/LKFN). For more information visit www.lakecitybank.com.

Contact

Luke Weick

First Vice President

Marketing Manager

(574) 267-9198 x47279 office

(260) 431-7061 mobile

luke.weick@lakecitybank.com