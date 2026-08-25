HdL Companies Welcomes Scott Hardwick, Expanding Deep Municipal and Economic Development Expertise

HOUSTON, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HdL Companies recently announced the addition of Scott Hardwick to its team, strengthening the company’s municipal expertise and support for local government leaders in Texas and beyond.

Hardwick brings a career spanning public-sector economic development, municipal government, business advising and tax consulting. He has served as Executive Director for Helotes Economic Development Corporation as well as Matagorda County’s Economic Development Corporation where he led efforts focused on business attraction, business retention and expansion, entrepreneurship, and workforce development in those communities. Previously, Hardwick worked in the City Manager’s Office for the City of San Marcos, implementing economic development initiatives across the community.

“Scott understands local government inside and out and brings a valuable combination of municipal experience, economic development expertise and private-sector perspective,” said Richard Fletcher, Vice President of Texas Operations at HdL Companies. “He knows the challenges public-sector leaders face when balancing economic growth, fiscal stewardship and the needs of their communities. We are very pleased to have him on board and look forward to the insight and experience he will bring to our clients and our team.”

Hardwick also spent five years as a Senior Business Advisor with the University of Texas San Antonio Small Business Development Center, where he advised business owners and entrepreneurs on business formation, strategic planning, financial analysis, business plan development and access to capital. Earlier in his career, he held consulting positions with Ernst & Young and MAXIMUS, spending 15 years focused on tax relief and economic development incentive strategies for corporate investments across the United States.

Hardwick’s combination of public- and private-sector experience deepens the decades of municipal tax expertise HdL Companies brings to Texas. His firsthand experience brings his unique practitioner perspective to the team, further strengthening HdL’s understanding of the challenges communities face when balancing growth, revenue, and long-term planning.

“I’m looking forward to working with our cities and counties, helping them understand how they can use the information available to shape local initiatives, and being a trusted advisor on the approaches and methods that work best for their communities,” shares Scott Hardwick.

Hardwick holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. He is an Economic Development Finance Professional certified by the National Development Council and has been published in the Journal of Multistate Taxation and Incentives. He resides in San Antonio with his family.

About HdL Companies

HdL Companies helps local governments safeguard and grow revenues that sustain essential services. Our partners strengthen trusted compliance, protect municipal revenue, and reduce program costs to better serve their communities. More than 900 cities, counties, and special districts rely on HdL for sales tax analytics, local tax administration, economic development support, and other revenue solutions. Since 1983, the company has driven $4B in recovered revenue for local agencies. Learn more at HdLCompanies.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3b3a80c1-4635-4250-8a2f-4ddbcfc58f4c