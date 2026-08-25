Linthicum Heights, MD, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



NATIONAL FIRE SPRINKLER ASSOCIATION URGES TARIFF RELIEF ON FIRE & LIFE SAFETY COMPONENTS

The National Fire Sprinkler Association ("NFSA") is weighing in on recent tariffs placed on Canadian products that are impacting members and their ability to make fire and life safety components within the fire sprinkler industry. As an industry dedicated to protecting lives and property, NFSA shares a commitment to a strong, resilient American infrastructure. However, the tariffs issued this week are adversely impacting our members' ability to ensure fire and life safety systems are complete.

Intervention is needed regarding tariff policies that unintentionally threaten the availability and affordability of critical fire and life safety systems across the United States. Specifically, NFSA is hoping the administration will lift tariffs on Canada that negatively affect essential fire and life safety products, most importantly, on fire pumps and essential components.

Major components of fire pumps used in the U.S. are manufactured by trusted partners in Canada. One of those major components is fire pump controllers, the “brains” of a fire pump, including industry leaders such as Eaton, Tornatech, and our pump manufacturer members Peerless Pumps, SPP Pumps, Inc., and Armstrong Pumps.

The fire pump controller is typically one of the costliest components within an entire fire pump package. Potential tariffs (including severe escalation risks up to 50%) place an unsustainable financial burden on building owners, critical infrastructure managed by government, and all other facilities without municipal water.

Fire pump components are not ordinary consumer goods; they are lifesaving, code-required components required to protect schools, hospitals, commercial high-rises, and industrial facilities. This not only impacts new construction, but severely impacts existing facilities, especially high-risk properties that are vital to supplying Americans with all types of products, including food.

“We appreciate the administration's willingness to listen to an industry whose focus is saving lives and adjusting policies to ensure economic health without compromising public safety,” explains NFSA President Shane Ray. “We welcome the opportunity to discuss how we can work together to protect American infrastructure while fostering fair trade. We are hopeful that an adjustment can be made for fire & life safety components.”

About the National Fire Sprinkler Association: NFSA was founded in 1905 and wants to create a more fire safe world and works to heighten the awareness of the importance of fire sprinkler systems from homes to high-rise and all occupancies in between. The Association is an inclusive organization made up of dedicated and committed members of a progressive life-saving industry. This industry manufactures, designs, supplies, installs, inspects, and services the world’s most effective system in saving lives and property from uncontrolled structural fires.

For more information about fire sprinklers, how they work and access to additional resources and information, visit www.nfsa.org for the latest material, statistics, and a dedicated team of fire safety advocates ready to serve all stakeholders to fulfill the vision of a safer world.