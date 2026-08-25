The AI Honeymoon is Over: Momentum AI Austin 2026 Unveils Full C-Suite Agenda and Premier Sponsors to Drive Enterprise ROI

Austin, Texas, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reuters Events today released the official full agenda and confirmed premier sponsors for Momentum AI Austin 2026, its enterprise artificial intelligence summit taking place September 24–25, 2026, at the JW Marriott Austin. Designed exclusively for the decision-makers directing global AI strategy and budget, the summit tackles the most urgent mandate facing corporate leadership today: bridging the gap between AI pilots and measurable business execution.

With attendance deliberately capped to preserve a highly curated environment, Momentum AI Austin will welcome over 500 senior leaders, with 70%+ representing enterprise buyers. This exclusive concentration of over 500 CIOs, CTOs, and Chief AI Officers provides an unparalleled, high-signal forum for industry leaders to drive strategic partnerships, announce new initiatives, and shape the next era of enterprise AI.

Unveiling the Enterprise-Grade Agenda

Across two interactive days, the summit delivers actionable intelligence through four interconnected pillars: BUILD, GOVERN, LEAD, and GROW. Newly revealed agenda highlights include:

Reality Check 2026: An opening keynote confronting rising compute costs, stalled adoption, and intense board-level scrutiny

An opening keynote confronting rising compute costs, stalled adoption, and intense board-level scrutiny From Pilot Purgatory to Production: Uncovering how CIO’s from Charles Schwab, UnitedHealth Group, Warner Bros., and AbbVie are breaking through adoption bottlenecks

Uncovering how CIO’s from and are breaking through adoption bottlenecks Revenue, Efficiency, or Transformation : Where the Real ROI Is Emerging panel with C-suite leaders from Indeed, FedEx, Mars Retail Group

: Where the Real ROI Is Emerging panel with C-suite leaders from Indeed, FedEx, Mars Retail Group Reuters Executive Interviews: Exclusive on-stage conversations with FTC Chairman Andrew Ferguson and a dedicated session on the future of AI shopping with Walmart

Confirmed Speakers Include:

Andrew Ferguson , Chairman, Federal Trade Commission

, Chairman, Sean Scott , SVP, AI Shopping Product, Walmart

, SVP, AI Shopping Product, Jenn Zmuda , Chief Information Officer, UnitedHealth Group

, Chief Information Officer, Tandra Perkins , EVP, Chief Digital & Administrative Officer, Phillips 66

, EVP, Chief Digital & Administrative Officer, Leigh-Ann Russell, CIO & Global Head of Engineering, BNY

Premier Sponsors Fueling AI Transformation

To facilitate the transition from strategy to execution, Momentum AI Austin 2026 is supported by a select group of industry-leading technology partners. Confirmed headline and tier sponsors include KPMG, ZS, Databricks, Esri, Parloa, True Foundry, Section AI, Riviera Partners, Serpapi, Tempo Software, Tessera Labs, and Hidden Layer.

With registration momentum accelerating among global enterprises, limited passes remain available for qualifying C-suite executives and IT leaders. Media accreditation is currently open for qualified journalists to cover major corporate announcements and participate in Reuters-led sessions.

About Reuters Events

Reuters Events brings together the leaders shaping the future of global business through world-class summits and unrivaled executive access. Momentum AI is Reuters Events' flagship conference dedicated to enterprise artificial intelligence, convening the executives driving AI strategy, governance and implementation across the world's largest organisations.

Every Reuters Events conference is underpinned by the trust, independence and journalistic integrity synonymous with Reuters, creating an environment where industry leaders can share meaningful insights, announce new initiatives and engage in credible, newsworthy conversations.

For media accreditation, program updates, and additional information: momentumai@lunapr.io



