America Strategic Partnership Council Releases Haiti Stability Framework Highlighting Veteran Magistrate Lesly Jules

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti , Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The America Strategic Partnership Council (ASPC), an independent U.S.-based initiative focused on international cooperation, institutional stability, economic development and strategic partnerships, today announced the release of a Haiti stability and transition framework highlighting the experience and governing principles of veteran Haitian magistrate and jurist Me. Lesly Jules.

Me. Lesly Jules, a veteran Haitian magistrate and jurist with more than three decades of legal and public-service experience.



The framework presents an institution-first approach to Haiti's ongoing challenges, centered on restoring national security, rebuilding the authority of the state, strengthening the justice system, protecting critical infrastructure, restarting economic activity and establishing a credible path back to democratic government.

It also provides Haitian authorities, international partners, diplomatic representatives and other stakeholders with a documented overview of Jules's professional record and the principles he believes could guide a national transition.

The initiative does not constitute a declaration of candidacy by Jules or a campaign announcement. Rather, it presents his experience and institutional vision for consideration should

Haiti's competent authorities determine that his participation in a national transitional mission could serve the country.

"At this critical moment for Haiti, the conversation must extend beyond individual personalities and focus on rebuilding institutions capable of protecting citizens, enforcing the law and restoring public confidence," the America Strategic Partnership Council said. "Me. Lesly Jules brings decades of experience from within Haiti's justice system and an institutional perspective centered on security, accountability and an eventual return to democratic order."

More Than Three Decades of Public Service

Born in Port-au-Prince on February 4, 1961, Jules entered Haitian public service in 1990 and was admitted to the Saint-Marc Bar in 1996.

His professional career has taken him through multiple levels of Haiti's justice system.

Jules served as Government Commissioner at the Court of First Instance in Saint-Marc and later at the Court of First Instance in Cap-Haïtien. Official records document his service within Haiti's magistracy dating back to 2004.

He subsequently served as Deputy Government Commissioner at the Gonaïves Court of Appeal before moving in 2018 to the Court of Appeal in Port-au-Prince.

On January 27, 2021, Jules was promoted to Substitut du Commissaire du Gouvernement près la Cour de Cassation de la République, serving within Haiti's highest court.

Official documentation from the Cour de Cassation confirms his continued service in that position and records his integration into Haitian public service dating to February 1990.

His professional development has included training in judicial ethics, criminal procedure, anti-corruption, financial crimes, conflict management, negotiation, protection of vulnerable populations and institutional administration.

His training also has an American connection. In 1996, Jules completed the Haiti Conflict Resolution Workshop at the University of Florida, adding conflict-resolution training to his legal and judicial background.

Me. Lesly Jules during a judicial proceeding in Haiti, where his career has included service at multiple levels of the country’s justice system.



Seven Priorities for Stabilizing Haiti

The framework identifies seven priorities that could guide the opening phase of a Haitian transition:

National Security — Strengthen the operational capacity of Haiti's security institutions and their lawful coordination with international partners. Restoration of State Authority — Reestablish effective government presence in strategic areas and around critical infrastructure. Justice and Accountability — Strengthen judicial capacity while pursuing the perpetrators, organizers and financiers of serious crimes. Humanitarian Response — Protect displaced populations and restore essential services in areas where security has been reestablished. Economic Recovery and Employment — Encourage businesses to reopen, strengthen domestic production and restore investment. National Dialogue — Engage Haiti's political, economic, religious and social sectors, as well as young people, women and the Haitian diaspora. Return to Democratic Order — Establish a realistic path toward free, credible and secure elections.

The security strategy outlined in the framework extends beyond confronting armed individuals.

Jules argues that Haiti must also target the networks that finance, arm, supply and facilitate criminal organizations. That approach would combine a stronger Haitian National Police with intelligence gathering, border and port controls, efforts against weapons trafficking, financial investigations, criminal prosecution and international cooperation.

The framework also emphasizes that reclaiming territory is only the beginning.

Once an area is secured, the Haitian state must return quickly through schools, courts, public administration, infrastructure, essential services and economic opportunity.

Restoring Haiti's Critical Infrastructure

The framework places particular emphasis on securing Toussaint Louverture International Airport and its principal access routes as part of a broader effort to restore normal movement of people, goods and services.

The same approach would extend to ports, national highways, energy facilities, telecommunications infrastructure, hospitals and other strategically important assets.

Restoring security around those facilities would also be central to economic recovery.





Jules's framework identifies agriculture, infrastructure, energy, construction, tourism, small and midsize businesses, technology and investment from the Haitian diaspora as potential pillars of renewed economic growth.

It also calls for simplified administrative procedures, stronger legal protections, greater transparency and measures to combat corruption.

The longer-term objective would be to reduce Haiti's dependence on international assistance by strengthening domestic production, attracting investment and creating employment.

A Strategic Relationship With the United States

The framework identifies the United States as a major strategic partner for Haiti.

Its proposed relationship between Washington and Port-au-Prince would center on shared interests including regional security, combating criminal organizations and weapons trafficking, migration, trade, investment and institutional stability.

At the same time, Jules's approach emphasizes Haitian sovereignty.

The objective of international cooperation, according to the framework, should not be permanent dependence. It should be rebuilding Haiti's own capacity to assume greater responsibility for its security, institutions and economy.

That distinction becomes particularly significant for Haitians living in the United States who fear returning because of violence and instability.

The framework recognizes those concerns and argues that Haiti's responsibility is not simply to ask its citizens abroad to return.

It must rebuild the conditions that allow them to return safely, voluntarily and with dignity.

For the United States, the framework argues that the consequences of Haitian instability do not necessarily stop at Haiti's borders. Institutional weakness can contribute to transnational criminal activity, weapons trafficking, economic instability and migration pressures.

A safer and more economically viable Haiti, by contrast, could become a stronger and more stable regional partner of the United States.

An Institution-First Approach

Jules's background differs from that of a traditional career politician.





His professional record is rooted primarily in law, prosecution, public administration and Haiti's judicial institutions.

That experience has shaped a philosophy in which Haiti's recovery cannot be constructed around a single political personality.

Instead, Jules argues that the country must build institutions capable of surviving whoever occupies positions of power.

His vision is of a Haiti where a child can attend school without crossing territory controlled by armed groups; where a mother can work without fearing whether she will return safely to her family; where entrepreneurs can invest without submitting to criminal organizations; where police protect citizens and courts function; and where young Haitians can envision building their futures inside their own country.

It is also a vision in which Haiti's diaspora can return, invest and participate directly in national reconstruction.

Under that philosophy, the success of a transition would not be measured by how long its leaders remain in office.

It would be measured by whether they restore sufficient security, government authority and public confidence to conduct credible elections and peacefully transfer power to authorities democratically legitimized by the Haitian people.

"Haiti does not lack capable people," the ASPC said. "What Haiti needs are institutions capable of transforming individual competence into national strength. The objective must be bigger than any one person: restore the authority of the state, protect the population, strengthen institutions, rebuild national confidence and create the conditions for a durable return to constitutional and democratic government."

About Me. Lesly Jules

Me. Lesly Jules is a Haitian magistrate and jurist with more than three decades of legal and public-service experience. His career has included service at Courts of First Instance, Courts of Appeal and Haiti's Cour de Cassation. His professional background includes legal education and training in judicial administration, anti-corruption, conflict resolution and other areas related to the rule of law and institutional governance.

The institutional framework presented by ASPC does not constitute a declaration of candidacy or political campaign by Jules. It is intended to document his professional record and present principles that could be considered should Haiti's competent authorities call upon him to serve in an exceptional national or transitional capacity.

About the America Strategic Partnership Council

The America Strategic Partnership Council (ASPC) is U.S.-based initiative focused on advancing strategic international cooperation, institutional stability, economic development and constructive partnerships between American and international stakeholders.

ASPC supports dialogue and initiatives designed to strengthen institutions, promote economic opportunity and identify practical areas of cooperation where greater stability abroad can advance shared interests with the United States.