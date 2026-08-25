Report of transactions of shares and related securities of Bavarian Nordic by persons holding managerial responsibilities and/or persons/companies closely associated with such

 | Source: Bavarian Nordic A/S Bavarian Nordic A/S

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, August 25, 2026 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) has today received information about the following transactions of the company’s shares/related securities by persons holding managerial responsibilities and/or persons/companies closely associated with such.

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a)NamePaul Chaplin
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPresident and Chief Executive Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBavarian Nordic A/S
b)LEI2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		Shares


DK0015998017
b)Nature of the transactionSale
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
  DKK 212.421490,000
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

90,000
DKK 19,117,925.90
e)Date of the transaction2026-08-24
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen A/S, XCSE


1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a)NameMaria Tzatzaris
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusClosely associated with Paul Chaplin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBavarian Nordic A/S
b)LEI2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		Shares


DK0015998017
b)Nature of the transactionSale
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
  DKK 207.9114,840
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

14,840
DKK 3,085,384.40
e)Date of the transaction2026-08-21
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen A/S, XCSE

About Bavarian Nordic
Bavarian Nordic is a global vaccine company with a mission to improve health and save lives through innovative vaccines. We are a preferred supplier of mpox and smallpox vaccines to governments to enhance public health preparedness and have a leading portfolio of travel vaccines. For more information, visit www.bavarian-nordic.com

Contact investors:
Anders Hjort, Head of Investor Relations, ahjo@bavarian-nordic.com, Tel: +45 44 74 99 58
Graham Morrell, Gilmartin Group, graham@gilmartinir.com, Tel: +1 781 686 9600

Contact media:
Isabel Hagbrink, Head of Media Relations, isha@bavarian-nordic.com, Tel: +45 71 79 67 33

Company Announcement no. 37 / 2026

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Report of transactions of shares and related securities of Bavarian Nordic by persons holding managerial responsibilities and/or persons/companies closely associated with such
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