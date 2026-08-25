Xendoo Named No. 3828 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List, the Most Prestigious Ranking of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

MIAMI, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xendoo today announced it has been ranked No. 3828 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list , the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia.

“Being named to the Inc 5000 for the first time is a powerful validation of what our team has built. Every number in this ranking represents a small business owner who trusted us with their financials so they could get back to doing what they love. This is just the beginning, not a finish line. We're building toward a future where every small business has access to the financial clarity they deserve,” says Lil Roberts, Founder and CEO of Xendoo .

This year’s Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000 .

“Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement.”

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala , taking place October 14–16 in Dallas, Texas and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. Magazine. Tickets are on sale now.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Xendoo

Based in the Greater Miami region, Xendoo is a rapidly growing fintech company that gives small business owners financial peace of mind so they can focus on growing their business. Xendoo delivers online bookkeeping, accounting, and tax services to small businesses and high growth startups across the United States, backed by weekly reconciliations, monthly financial statements, and year round tax support. With 1,000+ five star reviews, Xendoo was named a 2025 and 2026 Xero National Partner of the Year and has been recognized on the Inc 5000 list of America's fastest growing private companies. Learn more at www.xendoo.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com .