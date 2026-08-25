Advanced Urology Physicians Named to Atlanta Magazine's 2026 Top Doctors List

ATLANTA, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Urology , one of Georgia's largest independent urology practices, today announced that two of its physicians, Dr. Marc Greenstein, DO , and Dr. Vik Sabarwal, MD , have been named to Atlanta Magazine's 2026 Top Doctors list. The annual recognition, published each July, is based on peer nominations and an independent research process that identifies the region's most respected physicians across specialties.

For Dr. Greenstein , the 2026 honor marks his third consecutive appearance on the list, following recognitions in 2024 and 2025. A board-certified urologist who joined Advanced Urology in 2018 after more than 15 years in practice, Dr. Greenstein specializes in kidney stones, men's health, urologic cancers, and minimally invasive procedures, and is known for pairing traditional treatment with a holistic, integrative approach to patient care.

Dr. Sabarwal is a board-certified urologic surgeon whose clinical expertise spans complex kidney stone disease, urologic cancers, minimally invasive and robotic surgery, benign prostatic hyperplasia, and men's health. He completed his residency in urologic surgery at George Washington University, with training at the National Institutes of Health and National Cancer Institute, and has performed thousands of procedures with a consistent focus on safety, precision, and patient-centered outcomes.

"This recognition reflects what our patients and referring physicians already know: Dr. Greenstein and Dr. Sabarwal deliver an exceptional standard of care every single day," said Dr. Jitesh Patel, President and Founder of Advanced Urology. "We built this practice around clinical excellence and genuine compassion, and honors like this affirm that our physicians are among the very best in Georgia."

Atlanta Magazine's Top Doctors list is compiled through a peer-review survey in which physicians across the region are asked which doctors they would trust with the care of their own families. The results are then vetted by an independent research team before publication.

"Being recognized by fellow physicians for a third straight year is deeply meaningful," said Dr. Marc Greenstein. "It speaks to the culture at Advanced Urology, where the entire team is committed to giving patients answers, options, and outcomes."

The recognition comes during a period of continued growth for Advanced Urology, which serves patients across metro Atlanta and North Georgia through its 14 clinic locations and six AAAHC-accredited ambulatory surgery centers. The practice offers comprehensive care spanning men's and women's urologic health, kidney stone treatment, urologic oncology, and advanced robotic and minimally invasive surgery.

About Advanced Urology

Advanced Urology is a leading, patient-centered urology practice serving the Atlanta area with 14 clinic locations and 6 AAAHC accredited state-of-the-art ambulatory surgery centers. As a true one-stop shop for urologic care, we deliver fully integrated services including Advanced Focal Therapy Programs for genitourinary (GU) cancers, Interventional Radiology (IR), Patient Navigation Programs, Advanced Imaging with PET/CT, and an Advanced Cancer Care Center that provides innovative care and therapies for advanced stage cancers including access to an in-office dispensary, all under one coordinated model.