ConnectWise Expands x360Recover Across APAC with New Australian Data Centre and Product Enhancements

SYDNEY, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise today announced a new data centre in Australia for Axcient x360Recover™, expanding the business continuity and disaster recovery (BCDR) options available to internal IT teams, MSPs and their customers across APAC.

The environment is available now. Partners can now elect to store x360Recover backup data in Australia, addressing customer expectations and governance requirements around data residency without changing the recovery workflows their technicians already use. The new data centre is SOC 2 Type II certified and, by bringing x360Recover infrastructure closer to local workloads, is designed to reduce latency for backup and recovery operations across the region.

The investment strengthens ConnectWise’s x360Recover presence across APAC and the ability to support partners protecting increasingly complex customer environments from ransomware, outages, hardware failures and other business disruptions.

“Data residency and recovery confidence are operational requirements for APAC partners, not tick-box features,” said Rob D’Amico, SVP, APAC GTM at ConnectWise. “By investing in local x360Recover infrastructure and expanding the product’s recovery capabilities, we are helping partners protect customers closer to where their data lives and recover with greater confidence when every minute matters.”

The announcement arrives on the opening day of IT Nation Connect ANZ 2026 , taking place Aug. 26—28 at Hilton Sydney, where more than 650 attendees will come together for more than 50 sessions spanning AI, cybersecurity, operations and growth. Attendees can expect to learn how MSPs and IT teams can begin operationalizing Predictive IT now.

x360Recover is designed to help MSPs and internal IT teams consolidate business continuity and disaster recovery across diverse customer environments. The solution supports both direct-to-cloud and appliance-based deployment, allowing partners to protect cloud-first, hybrid and on-premises environments through a single BCDR offering.

“Backup and disaster recovery comes down to confidence in the technology, the recovery process, and that we’re putting the right solution in front of our clients,” said Alexander Slade, CEO of A Corp Computers. “x360Recover has given us that confidence more than any platform we’ve used over the past 15 years. With an Australian data centre now available, we can bring that same capability to a much broader range of compliance-driven and data-sensitive organisations, without compromising on data sovereignty.”

Following a hardware-agnostic approach gives partners flexibility in how they deploy and manage recovery infrastructure, with turnkey BCDR hardware also available alongside the Australian data centre launch for partners seeking a ready-to-deploy option. x360Recover is integrated into the ConnectWise Platform ™ in APAC, including the recently released Attack-to-Recovery integration with ConnectWise SIEM, helping connect cybersecurity and recovery workflows so partners can move more efficiently from incident detection to restoration.

Additional x360Recover capabilities include:

Automated backup integrity testing to help partners regularly verify that protected systems and data are recoverable.

to help partners regularly verify that protected systems and data are recoverable. Direct-to-cloud and appliance-based protection within one solution, providing flexibility to protect different customer and IT environments through the deployment model that best fits their requirements.

within one solution, providing flexibility to protect different customer and IT environments through the deployment model that best fits their requirements. Hardware-agnostic deployment options that provide greater choice in how recovery appliances are configured and managed.

that provide greater choice in how recovery appliances are configured and managed. Centralised management across customer environments to reduce the operational burden on technicians responsible for backup and recovery.

to reduce the operational burden on technicians responsible for backup and recovery. Recovery capabilities designed for business continuity, helping partners restore customer operations following outages, cyber incidents and other disruptions.





For MSPs and IT teams, the ability to test recovery readiness consistently is increasingly important. A completed backup alone does not guarantee that systems can be restored when needed. Automated integrity testing helps partners identify potential issues before an incident and demonstrate that customer recovery plans are backed by usable data.

“Customers increasingly expect their provider to think beyond backup and deliver true operational resilience,” said Jordan Jilg, Managing Director at Rummage Technical. “With local Australian infrastructure, automated recovery testing, reporting and tighter connections between security and recovery, x360Recover gives us more of what we need to identify risk, validate recoverability and get customers back to business faster when an incident occurs.”

“Across the broader APAC region, MSPs and IT teams are under increasing pressure to keep businesses running through business-disrupting events, such as a cyber security breaches, natural disasters and other disruptions while meeting stringent regulatory requirements,” said David Raissipour, Chief Product and Technology Officer at ConnectWise. “With x360Recover, we’re helping partners de-risk those environments by giving them the flexibility to meet a wide range of recovery objectives, minimise downtime and data loss, and maintain business continuity without compromising data residency or compliance. This investment makes it easier to build greater resilience into every environment they protect.”

The solution is designed to scale across environments ranging from individual servers to complex IT and MSP estates spanning thousands of endpoints. By supporting both cloud-based and appliance-based protection, x360Recover can also help MSPs and IT teams reduce the operational complexity associated with managing multiple backup tools across different infrastructure and recovery requirements.

For MSPs, that flexibility creates an opportunity to deliver more consistent data-protection services, strengthen disaster-recovery-as-a-service offerings and bring backup and security capabilities together as part of a broader resilience strategy. For internal IT teams, it provides a more unified approach to protecting hybrid and distributed environments, reducing tool sprawl and strengthening recovery readiness across the organisation.

The Australian environment is available now to x360Recover partners in the broader APAC region. Existing partners will receive onboarding information through their ConnectWise account teams and partner resources, supported by documentation and adoption guidance.

ConnectWise plans to build on the Australian x360Recover launch in September with the release of x360Cloud for Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace backup, further expanding the company’s data-protection capabilities available to organisations in the region.

To learn more, visit www.connectwise.com/australian-data-center .

About ConnectWise

Trusted by 100K+ IT providers worldwide, The ConnectWise Platform brings together PSA, RMM, cybersecurity, and data protection with predictive intelligence woven throughout to help partners operate more efficiently and respond to complexity at scale. By combining intelligent automation with an open ecosystem of integrations, ConnectWise enables providers to proactively manage, secure, and support their clients with greater speed, accuracy, and confidence. With a relentless focus on innovation and partner success for more than 40 years, ConnectWise has helped partners sustain and grow their businesses by simplifying operations, enhancing service delivery, and enabling scalable business models. Learn more at connectwise .com .

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