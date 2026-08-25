Coherent Corp. to Unveil PhotonLink™ Platform at ECOC on September 21, 2026

SAXONBURG, Pa., Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR) (“Coherent,” “We,” or the “Company”), a global leader in photonics, announced today that it will unveil Coherent PhotonLink™ at the 2026 European Conference on Optical Communication (ECOC), Europe's largest and most prestigious event for optical communications, fiber optics, and photonics.

Coherent PhotonLink™ is an unparalleled new platform for integrated optics spanning the complete optical signal chain from light generation and beam shaping through transmission, detection, and conversion back to an electrical signal for the xPU or switch chip. Coherent PhotonLink™ supports CPO, NPO, and other forms of optical integration. The groundbreaking new platform leverages the breadth of Coherent’s photonic technology portfolio and manufacturing capabilities to enable next-generation datacenter architectures that use optical links to achieve new levels of bandwidth, performance, and energy efficiency.

Event: Coherent PhotonLink™ Unveiling at ECOC 2026

Location: Gran Hotel Miramar, Paseo de Reding 22, 29016 Málaga, Spain

Date: Monday, September 21, 2026

Time: 6:30 PM CEST / 12:30 PM ET

In-Person Registration: In-Person (Please note that in-person attendance is subject to availability due to limited seating. Submitting the RSVP form does not guarantee admission. Confirmed attendees will receive a separate confirmation.)

Webcast Registration: Webcast

Presentations by Coherent’s CEO Jim Anderson; EVP, Optical Components and CTO Dr. Julie Eng; and EVP, Semiconductor Devices Dr. Beck Mason will be delivered in person and via live webcast accessible through Coherent’s Investor Relations website at coherent.com/company/investor-relations.

About Coherent

Coherent is the global photonics leader. We harness photons to drive innovation. Industry leaders in the datacenter, communications, and industrial markets rely on Coherent’s world-leading technology to fuel their own innovation and growth.

Founded in 1971 and operating in more than 20 countries, Coherent brings the industry’s broadest, deepest technology stack; unmatched supply chain resilience; and global scale to help its customers solve their toughest technology challenges. For more information, please visit us at coherent.com.

Contact:

Paul Silverstein

Senior VP, Investor Relations

investor.relations@coherent.com