Mission Produce® to Release Fiscal Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results on Tuesday, September 8, 2026

OXNARD, Calif., Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVO) (“Mission” or “the Company”) a world leader in sourcing, producing, and distributing fresh Hass avocados, today announced it will release its financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended July 30, 2026 after the market closes on Tuesday, September 8, 2026. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results at 5:00 PM Eastern Time on the same day.

Conference Call Details

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (877) 407-9039 or for international callers by dialing (201) 689-8470. A replay of the call will be available through September 22, 2026, by dialing (844) 512-2921 or for international callers by dialing (412) 317-6671; the passcode is 13761876.

The live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible in the News & Events section on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://investors.missionproduce.com. An archived replay of the webcast will also be available shortly after the live event has concluded.

About Mission Produce, Inc.:

Mission Produce is a global leader in the worldwide fresh produce industry and the world's premier supplier of fresh Hass avocados, serving retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers in more than 25 countries. Since 1983, Mission has been dedicated to sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados, building one of the most integrated and diversified avocado supply networks in the world. While avocados remain at the core of its business, Mission also markets and distributes mangos, tomatoes, papayas, value-added prepared foods, including guacamole, and grows blueberries as part of its diversified portfolio. The Company is vertically integrated and has sourcing capabilities across 20+ premium growing regions. With a global distribution network spanning North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and China, Mission provides a reliable year-round supply of premium products and value-added services, including ripening, bagging, custom packing, and logistics management. For more information, visit www.missionproduce.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Andrew Pearson

Vice President Investor Relations and Strategy

Mission Produce, Inc.

apearson@missionproduce.com

Media:

Jenna Aguilera

Director of Communications

Mission Produce, Inc.

press@missionproduce.com