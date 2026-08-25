Mondelēz International to Participate in Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on September 9, 2026

CHICAGO, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) today announced that Luca Zaramella, Chief Operating Officer and Amit Banati, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat session at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, at 8:15 am ET. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available at www.mondelezinternational.com/investors. An archive of the webcast will be available on the company's website.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2025 net revenues of approximately $38.5 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, Ritz, LU, Clif Bar and Tate's Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Dow Jones Best-in-Class North America and World Indices, formerly Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on X at x.com/MDLZ.

Contact: Tracey Noe (Media) Shep Dunlap (Investors) +1 847 943 5678 +1 847 943 5454 news@mdlz.com ir@mdlz.com





