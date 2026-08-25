Nasdaq Announces Mid-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date August 14, 2026

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of August 14, 2026, short interest in 3,855 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 17,667,604,951 shares compared with 18,151,604,493 shares in 3,835 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of July 31, 2026. The mid-August short interest represents 2.98 days compared with 3.17 days for the prior reporting period.

Short interest in 1,656 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 4,380,876,320 shares at the end of the settlement date of August 14, 2026, compared with 4,446,250,391 shares in 1,653 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents a 1.22 day average daily volume; the previous reporting period’s figure was 1.92.

In summary, short interest in all 5,511 Nasdaq® securities totaled 22,048,481,271 shares at the August 14, 2026 settlement date, compared with 5,488 issues and 22,597,854,884 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 2.31 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 2.81 days for the prior reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

For more information on Nasdaq Short interest positions, including publication dates, visit https://www.nasdaq.com/market-activity/quotes/short-interest or http://www.nasdaqtrader.com/asp/short_interest.asp.





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Media Contact:

Camille Stafford

camille.stafford@nasdaq.com

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