ROHM Introduces 650V IGBTs Achieving Industry-Leading* Low Loss Characteristics

Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM Semiconductor today announced it has developed 4th Generation 650V IGBTs ideal for automotive electric compressors and HV heaters, as well as inverters for industrial equipment. As automotive-grade 650V-class products, new IGBTs achieve class-leading* low conduction loss with V CE(sat) = 1.55V, while providing high short-circuit tolerance and complying with the AEC-Q101 automotive reliability standard.

As electric vehicles shift to higher voltages, SiC is increasingly adopted in high-power applications such as traction inverters. At the same time, 650V IGBTs are widely used as switching devices in auxiliary systems with lower power capacity, including automotive electric compressors and HV heaters. Silicon IGBTs are also widely used in industrial equipment, particularly motors and compressors, and demand is expected to continue expanding.

These applications require greater energy savings and smaller equipment designs, creating strong demand for power devices that offer higher reliability, smaller size, and higher efficiency. In particular, inverter and heater circuits require short-circuit tolerance sufficient to endure the time needed to detect and interrupt overcurrent during a short circuit.

In response to these market requirements, ROHM redesigned the device structure, including the process and edge termination structure, to develop 4th Generation IGBTs that combine low-loss characteristics with high short-circuit tolerance while addressing higher-voltage requirements. By revising the device structure, the products increase current density while reducing conduction and switching losses. In addition, despite the trade-off between lower loss and short-circuit tolerance, the products ensure a long short-circuit withstand time of 7 µs at Tj = 25°C. This contributes to higher efficiency and improved reliability in applications.

The lineup includes 12 products in the TO-247N package, the RGAxxTS65HR / RGAxxTS65EHR series, and 10 bare wafer products, the SG83xxWN series. ROHM is also developing 12 products in the TO-247-4L package, the RGAxxTR65HR/RGAxxTR65EHR series. Design models and materials needed for circuit design are also available for download from ROHM’s official website.

The TO-247N package products and selected bare wafer products have been available. Online sales are available for TO-247N package products through online distributors such as DigiKey and Farnell.

Going forward, ROHM plans to further expand the lineup in the same packages and develop compact, surface-mount IGBT products that adopt the TO-263L package and top-side cooling (TSC) packages. ROHM will continue to expand its lineup of high-performance IGBT products, contributing to higher-efficiency drive and miniaturization in automotive and industrial equipment applications.

Application Examples

• Automotive electric compressors

• Automotive HV heaters (PTC heaters, coolant heaters)

• Industrial equipment inverters

Support Information

ROHM’s official website provides SPICE models that faithfully reproduce the electrical characteristics of the products in simulations, PLECS models for electrical circuit simulation, and other materials needed for circuit design. For more details, please visit the Field Stop Trench IGBT product page.

EcoIGBT™ Brand

EcoIGBT is ROHM’s brand of IGBTs consisting of both devices and modules designed to meet the needs of high-voltage applications in the power device field. ROHM independently develops technologies essential for the evolution of power devices, from wafer fabrication and production processes to packaging and quality control methods. At the same time, we have established an integrated production system throughout the manufacturing process, solidifying our position as a leading power device supplier.

EcoIGBT™ is a trademark or registered trademark of ROHM Co., Ltd.

*ROHM August 2026 study

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Contact:

Heike Mueller

ROHM Semiconductor

hmueller@rohmsemiconductor.com

408-720-1900

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