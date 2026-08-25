BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. to Participate at the 19th Annual Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) announced today that management will be participating at the 19th Annual Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on Tuesday, September 8, 2026. The Company will participate in a fireside discussion, which will be held at the Intercontinental hotel in Boston, Massachusetts.

A live webcast of the discussion will be available on the “Investors” page of the Company’s website located at https://investors.bjsrestaurants.com . A replay will be archived and available at the same location.

About BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.

Founded in 1978, BJ's Restaurants, Inc. is a national casual dining brand with deep brewhouse roots delivering premium food and memorable experiences. With more than 200 restaurants across 31 states, BJ's brings guests together to celebrate life's everyday moments over chef-crafted food, award-winning house crafted beer and genuine hospitality in a fresh atmosphere. With signature deep-dish pizzas, the often imitated but never replicated world-famous Pizookie® dessert, pours and more, BJ's offers something for every taste and every occasion. A pioneer in craft brewing, BJ's is the most decorated restaurant-brewery in the country, earning over 270 medals since 1996, including the 2025 Questex Vibe Vista Award for Best Beer Program and top rankings across multiple categories at the 2026 World Beer Cup and North American Beer Awards. Whether gathering with family for a weeknight dinner, catching the game with friends or raising a glass to life's biggest milestones, BJ's is where moments turn into lasting memories. To learn more, visit www.bjsrestaurants.com or follow @bjsrestaurants on Instagram, Facebook and X.