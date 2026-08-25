DeGen Medical Issues Statement on New CMS FY2027 Inpatient Classification for Patient-Specific Lumbar Fusion Procedures

Florence, SC, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeGen Medical, Inc., a U.S.-based medical device manufacturer specializing in patient-specific spinal implants, today issued a statement regarding the new FY2027 Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) inpatient classification for custom-made, anatomically and virtually designed interbody fusion devices and what the change means for patient-specific spine surgery.

Beginning October 1, 2026, CMS will implement new inpatient MS-DRGs 523, 524 and 525 for Extensive or Complex Spinal Fusion Procedures Except Cervical.

The new FY2027 framework includes ICD-10-PCS procedure codes describing the use of an “Interbody Fusion Device, Custom-Made Anatomically and Virtually Designed” in qualifying lumbar, lumbosacral and thoracolumbar fusion procedures.

DeGen Medical's patient-specific lumbar implants are custom-made, anatomically and virtually designed for each individual patient by a DeGen engineer working directly with the surgeon. DeGen does not use artificial intelligence or machine learning to generate its patient-specific implant designs.

“We believe this is an important development for patient-specific spine surgery,” said Craig Black, CEO of DeGen Medical. “CMS has now established permanent coding that specifically describes custom-made, anatomically and virtually designed interbody fusion devices. We believe this recognizes the growing importance of truly individualized solutions in spine surgery. One Patient. One Doctor. One Engineer.”

The DeGen Medical Solar™ Platform provides a complete 360° spine solution from one company, including patient-specific interbody implants, posterior fixation, disc preparation instrumentation and standard interbody implants available as backup. This allows surgeons and hospitals to work with one company throughout the procedure rather than coordinating two implant companies in the operating room.

About DeGen Medical

DeGen Medical is a U.S.-based medical device manufacturer focused on patient-specific spine surgery, surgical planning and advanced additive manufacturing. DeGen designs and manufactures its spinal implant systems in Florence, South Carolina.

One Patient. One Doctor. One Engineer.