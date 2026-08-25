Capra Sports Launches Free AI Uniform Designer That Renders on Real Garments, Not Generic Mockups

Schaumburg, IL, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capra Sports has launched a free AI uniform designer at caprasport.com/jersey-customizer. The browser tool lets anyone design a custom team uniform across nine sports in about 60 seconds, with no account and no cost. Each design is rendered onto the production template the finished uniform is printed from, and a human designer finishes every kit.

A team uniform design created in the free Capra Sports AI uniform designer, rendered onto the production template the finished kit is printed from. The tool covers nine sports and returns a design in about 60 seconds.

What is the Capra Sports AI uniform designer?

It is a free web tool that turns a description into a custom team uniform design. The user selects a sport, chooses three colors, and either picks a style or types an instruction in plain language such as "add lightning bolts" or "make the collar white." The design appears on screen in about a minute and can be downloaded at full size. Capra Sports allows three free designs per user, each with up to three revisions.

Why can't a general AI image tool do this?

A general-purpose image generator produces a picture. It has no knowledge of how a jersey is actually built, so the panels, seams and proportions it invents do not correspond to any garment that exists. The result cannot be turned into a specification.

The Capra Sports AI uniform designer renders onto the real production template instead of a generic three-dimensional model, so what appears on screen matches the garment the uniform is printed on. Revisions edit the existing design rather than regenerating it, which means changing a font or a collar color leaves the rest of the design intact.

"Most people who end up ordering team uniforms did not sign up for the job," said Ammar Agha, Owner of Capra Sports. "A coach or a team parent gets handed the folder in the spring and has to describe something they can picture but cannot draw. Every AI can draw a jersey. The question is whether anyone can make the one it drew."

Does AI replace the designers?

No. Capra Sports describes the AI output as a starting point rather than a finished specification. Once a user is satisfied with a design, the Capra Sports design team turns it into a production-ready uniform and returns a professional mockup, free, within about 24 hours.

Who is it for?

Coaches, athletic directors, booster committees and team parents responsible for ordering custom team uniforms, typically without design experience. The tool covers basketball, soccer, baseball, softball, volleyball, football, flag football, track and cheer.

The numbers

Nine sports covered

About 60 seconds to render a design

Three free designs per user

Three revisions per design

No sign-up and no cost to use

Free professional mockup returned in about 24 hours

Ten-player minimum on uniform orders

No minimum to request a mockup

Capra Sports designs and supplies fully sublimated custom team uniforms and spirit wear to schools, park districts, recreation leagues and club programs across the United States.

The free AI uniform designer is available now at caprasport.com/jersey-customizer.

Ammar Agha is available for interview. High-resolution images available on request.

Revisions edit the existing design rather than regenerating it, so changing a font or a collar color leaves the rest of the design intact. Capra Sports allows three free designs per user with three revisions each.

About Capra Sports

Capra Sports designs and supplies custom sublimated team uniforms and spirit wear for schools, park districts, youth leagues and club programs across the United States. The company offers free design mockups with a 24-hour turnaround, a ten-player order minimum, and a free AI uniform designer covering nine sports at caprasport.com/jersey-customizer. Capra Sports is based in Schaumburg, Illinois.

Press Inquiries

Agha Ammar

ammar [at] capra-sports.com

https://caprasport.com/