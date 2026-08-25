CNET Names GFiber Best Overall Internet Service Provider and Best Value ISP for 2026

“From a pure speed-to-price ratio, GFiber delivers incredible speed for a value price earning the highest value score, meaning no other ISP we evaluated offers a better price for the speeds. We also appreciate how GFiber treats its customers.”

— CNET, August 22, 2026

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GFiber has been named the Best Overall Internet Service Provider and Best Value ISP for 2026 by CNET for the second year in a row.

Out of 31 major broadband providers evaluated nationwide, GFiber earned the top overall score of 9.5 out of 10, outperforming all competitors across CNET’s testing and evaluation methodology. CNET evaluated internet service providers across a range of performance metrics, including speed-to-price ratio, pricing structure, customer satisfaction and contract terms, and GFiber topped the rankings in multiple areas, highlighting our commitment to industry-leading speed, reliability, transparency and customer service.

Key scores and ratings earned by GFiber in the evaluation include:

Overall Score (9.5 / 10): Ranked as the top ISP across the entire industry.

Ranked as the top ISP across the entire industry. Value Score (9.7 / 10): Earned the highest value rating, with CNET noting that no other ISP offers a better speed-to-price ratio.

Earned the highest value rating, with CNET noting that no other ISP offers a better speed-to-price ratio. Price Transparency (10 / 10): Received a perfect score for straightforward plan terms, transparent pricing and lack of hidden fees.



“We could not be prouder and more humbled to be CNET’s Best Overall Internet Service Provider for 2026,” said Melani Griffith, GFiber’s Chief Growth Officer. “This ranking highlights GFiber’s deep commitment to connecting our customers to internet service they may actually love with speed, reliability, and customer service that strives every day to set the standard.”

For more information on GFiber’s product offerings and availability, check out gfiber.com .

For more details on CNET’s methodology and full ISP rankings, visit CNET’s Best Internet Providers of 2026 .