VapoCept Capsule Label Guide: What the Supplement Facts Panel, Serving Directions, and Safety Statements Disclose for 2026

Ogden, UT, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. VapoCept is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Consult a qualified healthcare professional before use, especially if currently taking prescription medications.

VapoCept's 2026 capsule formulation is designed for adults seeking daily nutritional support for focus, mental clarity, and everyday cognitive engagement. Each bottle holds 30 vegetable capsules built around seven individually disclosed active components: L-Arginine, L-Arginine AKG 2:1 Extract, L-Citrulline HCl, L-Citrulline Malate, Beta-Alanine, Niacin, and Calcium. The suggested use is one capsule daily with an 8 oz. glass of water, and VapoCept is manufactured in the United States using globally sourced ingredients.

Cognitive Wellness Supplement Category Context

Memory supplements, focus supplements, brain-health supplements, amino acid formulas, B-vitamin formulas, and nootropic-style products occupy overlapping territory within the broader cognitive-wellness supplement category. Category-level marketing in this space frequently references brain fog, cognitive decline, mental clarity, and cerebral blood flow. VapoCept is a daily-use amino acid and B-vitamin dietary supplement for focus and mental clarity, not a treatment for a diagnosed neurological condition, and its supplement facts panel discloses the exact composition of each serving for consumers comparing it against other products in the category.

VapoCept Ingredients and Formulation Disclosure

VapoCept's formula centers on two amino acids tied to the body's nitric oxide pathway: L-Arginine and L-Citrulline, each supplied in two forms. L-Arginine appears both in its base form (200 mg) and as L-Arginine AKG 2:1 Extract (200 mg), which pairs arginine with alpha-ketoglutarate. L-Citrulline is split between L-Citrulline HCl (100 mg) and L-Citrulline Malate (100 mg), the latter combining citrulline with malate.

Rounding out the panel, VapoCept includes Beta-Alanine (40 mg), an amino acid involved in carnosine production, along with Niacin (7.5 mg NE, 47% of the Daily Value) and Calcium as calcium carbonate (18 mg, 1.5% DV). The capsule shell and flow agents are hypromellose, vegetable stearate, and silicon dioxide - the only three ingredients on the label that aren't active components.

One thing worth noting on the label itself: VapoCept discloses an individual milligram amount for each of the seven active ingredients rather than folding them into a single undisclosed proprietary blend, so the exact composition of a serving is visible on the panel rather than buried in a total-blend weight.

VapoCept Supplement Facts Panel

Serving Size: 1 Capsule. Servings Per Container: 30.

Niacin (as Niacin, NE): 7.5 mg - 47% Daily Value. Calcium (as Calcium Carbonate): 18 mg - 1.5% Daily Value. L-Arginine (base): 200 mg - Daily Value not established. L-Arginine AKG 2:1 Extract: 200 mg - Daily Value not established. L-Citrulline HCl: 100 mg - Daily Value not established. L-Citrulline Malate: 100 mg - Daily Value not established. Beta Alanine: 40 mg - Daily Value not established.

Other ingredients: hypromellose (vegetable capsule), vegetable stearate, silicon dioxide.

L-Arginine, L-Citrulline, and the Nitric Oxide Pathway

VapoCept is built around two amino-acid families associated with the body's nitric oxide pathway: L-Arginine, provided as both a 200 mg base form and a 200 mg L-Arginine AKG 2:1 Extract, and L-Citrulline, provided as 100 mg of L-Citrulline HCl and 100 mg of L-Citrulline Malate. Peer-reviewed research indexed in PubMed Central (PMC6760237) has examined nitric oxide and L-arginine pathway markers in the context of vascular and cognitive aging, finding that levels of these markers shift with age-related vascular changes - an association the researchers described within the broader pathway rather than a demonstrated effect of dietary supplementation. VapoCept's formulation provides these four amino-acid components as part of a daily nutritional routine for focus and mental clarity, not as a treatment for any diagnosed cognitive, neurological, or vascular condition.

Niacin, Beta-Alanine, and Calcium in the VapoCept Formula

The National Institutes of Health's Office of Dietary Supplements notes that niacin, also called vitamin B3, is converted by the body into NAD, a coenzyme that more than 400 enzymes rely on for basic cellular metabolism - more than any other vitamin-derived coenzyme. VapoCept's 7.5 mg NE serving covers close to half the Daily Value on its own. Beta-Alanine is best known as a building block for carnosine, and Calcium is included at 18 mg, well below typical calcium-supplement amounts, reflecting its role as one formulation component among several rather than the product's primary calcium source.

VapoCept Serving Directions, Storage, and Safety Statements

VapoCept's suggested use is one capsule daily with an 8 oz. glass of water, taken 20 to 30 minutes before a meal for best results or as otherwise directed by a healthcare professional. VapoCept should not be used beyond the recommended dose and should be kept out of reach of children. Pregnant or nursing individuals, anyone under 18, and anyone with a known medical condition are directed to consult a physician before use. Anyone taking medications for blood pressure, blood thinners, or vasodilators is specifically advised to consult a physician before starting VapoCept, given the formula's amino acids' role in the same vascular pathway. VapoCept should be stored in a cool, dry place away from heat and light, and the capsules should not be used if the safety seal is damaged or missing.

VapoCept Manufacturing and Ingredient Sourcing

VapoCept is manufactured in the United States using globally sourced ingredients. The finished 30-capsule product is manufactured domestically, combining raw materials drawn from an international ingredient supply chain.

VapoCept Contact Information

Email Support: contact@customercs.com. SMS Support: +1 (855) 889-3137.

VapoCept 2026 Product Summary

VapoCept is a 30-capsule dietary supplement built around L-Arginine, L-Arginine AKG 2:1 Extract, L-Citrulline HCl, L-Citrulline Malate, Beta-Alanine, Niacin, and Calcium, manufactured in the United States using globally sourced ingredients. One capsule daily provides a 30-day supply, with every active ingredient's amount disclosed on the supplement facts panel rather than grouped into a blend. VapoCept is intended as a daily addition to a broader wellness routine focused on focus and mental clarity, not as a treatment for any diagnosed cognitive or neurological condition. Anyone with questions about the formulation, serving directions, or whether VapoCept fits their individual health circumstances is encouraged to consult a qualified healthcare professional and to reach VapoCept directly using the contact information above.