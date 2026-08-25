Perceptra, a Thai Startup, Brings Medical AI to International Markets to Enhance Regional Patient Screening

Singapore, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perceptra Co., Ltd., a Thai startup developing artificial intelligence technology for medical image analysis, has officially announced its entry into international markets through participation in the 24th Asian Oceanian Congress of Radiology (AOCR 2026), a regional academic conference on radiology. The company also launched Inspectra MMG, an AI system designed to understand Asian breast tissue, helping physicians detect signs of breast cancer from mammogram images, to reduce mortality rates caused by delayed detection.

Ai solution mammography

This market expansion builds on the company's prior experience providing services in Thailand, where its flagship product, Inspectra CXR, an AI system that helps analyze chest X-ray images, has been included in the benefits of Thailand's Universal Coverage Scheme (the "30-Baht Gold Card" scheme) and is used in several leading private hospitals nationwide. It is currently in use in more than 630 hospitals across Thailand.

Drawing on this experience, Perceptra sees an opportunity to extend the technology and expertise gained from working with healthcare facilities across Thailand's diverse contexts to other countries in Asia, particularly markets that face similar challenges related to medical personnel shortages, access to specialist physicians, and capacity to accommodate a growing number of patients seeking screening.

A Shared Regional Challenge

Access to early-stage disease screening remains a significant challenge in many parts of Southeast Asia, particularly in countries facing shortages of specialist medical personnel and limitations in public health infrastructure. As a result, screening capacity and access to quality services can vary considerably between urban and remote areas.

Perceptra believes AI can play a role in supporting these systems by enhancing the capabilities of medical personnel and making the screening process more efficient, not to replace physicians, but as an additional tool that helps health systems accommodate more patients within existing resources.

“Detecting disease at an early stage is not always easy, and making sure everyone who needs screening can actually get screened remains a challenge for many health systems. This is not unique to Thailand, but it happens across Southeast Asia, many countries face the same reality, such as limited access to screening, shortages of medical professionals, and a growing number of examinations radiologists must handle every day,” said Supitchaya Phupisut, Chief Executive Officer of Perceptra Co., Ltd.

Perceptra Moves Forward with Thai Medical AI to Close the Screening Access Gap

Before expanding internationally, Perceptra spent time developing and refining its system through real-world use in a wide range of Thai healthcare facilities from large urban hospitals to community hospitals in remote areas. This allowed the technology to be tested and adapted to the differing operational contexts of each facility.

Perceptra's key goal is not simply to deploy more AI technology in hospitals, but to make early disease detection part of a healthcare system that everyone can access, regardless of whether they live in a city or a remote area, because early detection is one of the key factors that improves treatment outcomes and reduces potential loss of life.

"We all want to see lower mortality rates, and tools and medicines continue to be developed to become more advanced and effective. But another key part of this is: how do we enable as many people as possible to access screening, and make early disease detection something that everyone can access as a normal part of care," said Sasinun Worakriangkrai, Chief Business Officer of Perceptra.

Ultimately, achieving widespread early detection is not a mission for technology alone, but requires collaboration across the entire healthcare system from hospitals and medical personnel to the technologies that support them. Perceptra aims to be one of the mechanisms that helps hospitals expand their screening capacity and enables more people to access early disease detection.

Supitchaya Phupisut, Chief Executive Officer of Perceptra Co., Ltd.

About Perceptra Company Limited

Perceptra is a Thai company that develops AI systems to help physicians analyze medical images, including chest X-rays, mammograms, and retinal images. Its flagship product, Inspectra CXR, a product developed in-house by Perceptra's own R&D team in collaboration with Siriraj Hospital, Mahidol University, is included in the benefits of Thailand's Universal Coverage Scheme (the "30-Baht Gold Card" scheme) and is currently used in more than 630 hospitals nationwide, covering both public and leading private hospitals. Separately, Perceptra works with Google to bring AI-powered diabetic retinopathy screening to approximately 1 million underserved people in communities across Thailand.

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Perceptra Company Limited

Headquarters: 98/155 M.9 Bangna-Trad Rd. Bangkaew, Bangpli, Samut Prakarn, 10540