SEC qualified UC Asset (UCASU)’s Offering Circular for Secondary Public Offering

ATLANTA, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UC Asset LP (OTCQB: UCASU) announced today that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has qualified its Form 1-A offering statement for a secondary public offering (SPO) under Regulation A. Under the qualified offering statement, UC Asset may issue up to $5 million in preferred shares carrying an 8% annual preferred dividend. The majority of the capital raised will be used to acquire additional cannabis properties.

A Golden Opportunity to Invest in Cannabis Properties

“According to our research, the cannabis industry has hit rock bottom in recent years,” said Larry Wu, founder of UC Asset. “Property prices have likely reached a historic low. Meanwhile, major policy trends favor the industry, including the federal government’s ongoing process to move cannabis from Schedule I to Schedule III under the Controlled Substances Act. We believe a new wave of rapid growth for the cannabis industry is imminent.”

Even before the next wave of rapid growth arrives, investors may still receive a considerable return on their investment in UC Asset’s SPO. UC Asset will offer preferred shares that are entitled to an 8% annual preferred dividend. At present, an 8% dividend is significantly higher than the average total return of REITs, which was approximately 4.9% in 2024.

Operating Profit Adequate to Cover 8% Dividend

“The adjusted annualized yields on our current cannabis property portfolio for the past three years, including the first six months of 2026, were 14.4%, 13.2%, and 13.5%, respectively. If the net proceeds from our offering can be invested in similar properties, those investments will generate sufficient profit to cover the distribution of an 8% dividend,” said Wu.

Wu cautioned that the performance of the existing portfolio does not guarantee similar performance from future investments.

The company is currently working with potential broker partners to formulate a distribution plan for this secondary public offering.

About UC Asset LP

UC Asset LP is a limited partnership formed for the purpose of investing in real estate with innovative strategies. For more information about UC Asset, please visit: www.ucasset.com

Disclaimer:

This News Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from any these statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any those forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of this news release. None of such forward-looking statements should be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the objectives and plans set forth in this News Release will be achieved or be executed.

For More Information Contact: IR@UcAsset.com