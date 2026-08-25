Solicoin (SOLI) Lists on LBank and Heads to TOKEN2049 Singapore

BUKHARA, Uzbekistan, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Solicoin has officially listed on Tier-1 exchange LBank, and the project is heading to TOKEN2049 Singapore this October to build on that momentum with the global Web3 community.

Solicoin (SOLI) is entering one of its most active quarters yet. The project has confirmed its listing on LBank, a leading Tier-1 centralized exchange, marking a significant step up in trading infrastructure and market reach. The news arrives alongside Solicoin's confirmed presence at TOKEN2049 Singapore, scheduled for October 7 to 8, 2026 at Marina Bay Sands, where the team will meet builders, investors, and exchange partners shaping the next phase of the industry.

A Presence at Crypto's Biggest Stage

TOKEN2049 Singapore has grown into one of the most closely watched gatherings on the global crypto calendar, drawing founders, exchanges, and institutional players from across the industry under one roof. Solicoin's team will be on the ground for both days of the event, engaging directly with the community that has followed the project through its recent exchange listings and wallet integrations.

For a project built around transparency and accessibility, the choice to show up in person carries weight. Rather than relying solely on announcements, Solicoin is positioning TOKEN2049 as an opportunity to put its team, its progress, and its roadmap directly in front of the people building the next stage of Web3.

Investors and potential partners attending the event are welcome to connect with the Solicoin team on the ground to discuss cooperation opportunities.

The Real Headline: SOLI Is Now Live on LBank

While TOKEN2049 marks an important visibility moment, the development driving the most conversation around SOLI right now is its listing on LBank, a leading Tier-1 exchange. The listing represents a significant step up in trading infrastructure and market reach compared to Solicoin's earlier exchange placements.

A Tier-1 listing typically brings deeper liquidity, broader geographic access, and exposure to a far larger base of active traders. For a token that has already expanded from an initial exchange offering into wallet integrations and a mid-tier CEX listing, the LBank listing is being framed internally as the natural continuation of that accessibility push rather than a one-off announcement.

“We have spent the last several months building the infrastructure and credibility to earn a place on a Tier-1 exchange, and that work has now paid off with our LBank listing,” said Shavkat Sattarov, Founder of Solicoin. “Meeting the community face to face at TOKEN2049 right as this listing goes live felt like the right way to show people that SOLI's growth is deliberate, not accidental.”

Why the Purchase Window Matters Now

With SOLI now live on a Tier-1 exchange, current market conditions place the token at a stage that early participants are watching closely. Tokens frequently see valuation shifts once they move onto exchanges with significantly larger user bases and deeper order books, and Solicoin's team has pointed to this transition period as one where interest in acquiring SOLI has increased.

Prospective buyers can now access SOLI directly on LBank ( https://www.lbank.com/trade/soli_usdt ), as well as through the project's existing exchange listing and supported Web3 wallets, with full instructions available on the official Solicoin channels below.

Building Toward Real-World Utility

Solicoin's broader roadmap continues to center on connecting blockchain infrastructure with practical, everyday use. The project has pointed to ongoing work across:

Cross-border payment accessibility

Its own blockchain infrastructure, SOLICHAIN

A decentralized wallet and integrated payment gateway

Community-driven governance tools

According to the team, the LBank listing and the TOKEN2049 appearance are both part of the same broader effort: making SOLI easier to access, easier to trade, and easier to trust.

Looking Ahead

Between its new listing on LBank and its confirmed appearance at TOKEN2049 Singapore, Solicoin enters the next quarter with two of its most significant milestones to date converging at once. For a project that has built its identity around transparency and accessibility, the team says the timing reflects steady execution rather than a single moment of hype.

About Solicoin

Solicoin (SOLI) is a blockchain-powered ecosystem focused on transparency, accessibility, and real-world utility. SOLI is deployed on the Ethereum chain, and the project is developing its own blockchain, SOLICHAIN, alongside a decentralized wallet and integrated payment gateway designed to connect crypto with everyday financial use. Solicoin's roadmap centers on scalability, cross-border accessibility, and community-driven governance, with the goal of building infrastructure that users can rely on rather than simply speculate on.

Connect With Solicoin

Website: https://solicoin.ai

X: https://x.com/solicoinx

Telegram: https://t.me/Solicoinchat

Trade SOLI on LBank: https://www.lbank.com/trade/soli_usdt

Company Website: https://solicoin.ai

Contact

Shavkat Sattarov

info@solicoin.ai

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/699f819a-661e-4ea6-bdea-47bafa4a25d3