Canon U.S.A. Celebrates Community and Philanthropy at Canon Promotional Night at Yankee Stadium

MELVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions and one of the premier sponsors of the New York Yankees, recently celebrated the annual Canon Promotional Night at Yankee Stadium on August 4. The evening brought together Canon’s business partners, dealers, and customers for a night of hospitality and community outreach, anchored by a special pre-game ceremony recognizing the conservation efforts of the New York Marine Rescue Center (NYMRC) – a Long Island-based non-profit organization celebrating its 30th year as New York State’s primary responder for injured marine mammals and sea turtles.

Ahead of first pitch, Canon U.S.A. President and CEO Sammy Kobayashi joined NYMRC Executive Director Maxine Montello behind home plate for the ceremony. The presentation featured a video on the stadium’s HD screen highlighting marine conservation and NYMRC's rehabilitation work, particularly the recent turtle release event. Following the ceremony, Seymour Liebman, Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel of Canon U.S.A., threw out a ceremonial first pitch.

“It was an honor to celebrate our annual Promo Night surrounded by our customers and community partners,” said Sammy Kobayashi, President and CEO, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “Recognizing the New York Marine Rescue Center on the field and working with the Townwide Fund of Huntington to bring local families to the ballpark reflects the core value we place on social and environmental responsibility. At Canon, we believe in the power of imaging and storytelling to connect people, and we are proud to support organizations that strengthen our local communities and protect the world around us.”

As part of the night's festivities, the first 18,000 guests who entered Yankee Stadium received a custom Canon-Yankees branded bucket cap. Each cap featured a special hang tag commemorating Canon's decade-long partnership with NYMRC, which supports the organization's rescue, rehabilitation, and research efforts. This sponsorship helps fund satellite tagging to track rehabilitated animals post-release, as well as a marine science lecture series for local students.

“The New York Marine Rescue Center is grateful to Canon U.S.A. for recognizing our work at this year's Canon Promotional Night at Yankee Stadium,” said Maxine Montello, Executive Director of the New York Marine Rescue Center. “Canon's support helps us continue our rescue, rehabilitation, and research efforts across Long Island, and we are thankful for their deep commitment to protecting our local marine environment.”





Continuing its dedication to local communities near its Melville, NY, headquarters, Canon donated 100 Grandstand tickets to the Townwide Fund of Huntington to provide underserved children and families with an unforgettable ballpark experience.

“On behalf of the Townwide Fund of Huntington, I want to extend our heartfelt thanks to Canon U.S.A. for their ongoing generosity and dedication to our local community,” said Alice Marie Rorke, Executive Director of the Townwide Fund of Huntington. “Donating these tickets gave local children and families a wonderful opportunity to experience the joy of a Yankees game, creating memories that will last a lifetime. Canon truly exemplifies what it means to give back and lift up local families.”

Those attending witnessed an electrifying night of baseball as the Yankees shut out the Cardinals 2-0. During the evening, Canon guests also enjoyed an exclusive visit and photo opportunity with Yankees alumnus Jim Leyritz.

Canon’s support of the New York Marine Rescue Center and the Townwide Fund of Huntington reflects its long-standing corporate philosophy of Kyosei—defined as living and working together for the common good. By supporting the rescue and rehabilitation of marine life across Long Island and helping local children and families experience moments of joy and connection, Canon demonstrates its belief that corporate success is measured not only by innovation and leadership, but also by a commitment to protecting the environment and strengthening local communities.

For more information about Canon U.S.A. and its series of initiatives to bring communities together, visit www.usa.canon.com.

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About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $29.5 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2025 has ranked in the top-10 for U.S. patents granted for 42 consecutive years.† Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

† Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

About the New York Marine Rescue Center

Founded in 1996 and formerly known as the Riverhead Foundation for Marine Research and Preservation, the New York Marine Rescue Center (NYMRC) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to preserving and protecting the marine environment through rescue, rehabilitation, education and research. NYMRC is the only organization authorized by New York State and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to respond to sick or injured seals, sea turtles, dolphins, porpoises and small toothed whales throughout New York, and it operates the only marine mammal and sea turtle rehabilitation facility in the state. NYMRC has rescued thousands of animals since its founding, and its research efforts include satellite and flipper tagging to track rehabilitated animals after their release back into the wild. NYMRC also delivers educational programming for schools and communities across Long Island. For more information, visit nymarinerescue.org.

About the Townwide Fund of Huntington

In 1961, a group of Huntington residents came together with the goal of helping their neighbors in need. Their mission was to raise funds within the community to assist local charities. We are proud to report that since its inception, the Townwide Fund of Huntington has raised over $15 million and continues to infuse local health and human service organizations with the support they need to help the residents of Huntington. Currently, more than 30 local charitable organizations are partnered with the Townwide Fund of Huntington to improve the quality of life in our community. As a non-governmental agency, we bridge the gap between dwindling governmental support for local charities and the increasing needs of community residents. The Townwide Fund of Huntington is made up of passionate like-minded volunteers. Their enthusiasm and commitment, along with help from our wonderful sponsors, has ensured that the Townwide Fund of Huntington remains an integral part of a strong and vibrant Huntington. For more information, visit https://townwidefund.org/.

About the New York Yankees

Founded in 1903, the New York Yankees (www.yankees.com and @yankees on social media) are the most successful and popular team in Major League Baseball history, having won 27 championships while appearing in 41 World Series. The club plays its home games at Yankee Stadium, which is one of New York City’s most-frequented tourist destinations and home to numerous non-baseball events, including college football’s Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. As a result of their on-field accomplishments and iconic interlocking “NY” logo, the Yankees are among the most recognizable brands in the world.

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