Mercedes-Benz Van Center - West Chester Partners with OG Vans

WEST CHESTER, Ohio, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercedes-Benz Van Center - West Chester and OGV Luxury Coach Partner to Deliver Premium Van Solutions for Business, Travel and Life on the Road

OG Vans and Mercedes-Benz Van Center West Chester

Mercedes-Benz Van Center - West Chester continues to expand the possibilities of van ownership through its relationship with OGV Luxury Coach, a subsidiary of Forest River, Inc. Together, the organizations provide customers with access to thoughtfully engineered luxury conversion vans supported by an experienced dealership specializing in commercial vehicles, custom upfits and purpose-built transportation solutions.

At Mercedes-Benz Van Center - West Chester, we are a trusted provider of high-quality vans, luxury vans, specialized upfit vans and vehicle service throughout the Tri-State area and for customers nationwide.

A Luxury Van Built Around How People Actually Travel

A modern luxury van offers far more than premium seating or an upgraded interior. It creates a private, adaptable environment where passengers can work, relax, entertain and travel comfortably without relying on conventional transportation options.

For business owners and executive teams, a luxury van can function as a mobile office between appointments, airports, facilities and client meetings. Families can use the same platform for comfortable long-distance travel, while entertainers, athletic organizations, hospitality providers and transportation companies can move passengers without sacrificing privacy, convenience or presentation.

Depending on the model and configuration, luxury conversion vans may include handcrafted seating, advanced climate control, enhanced sound insulation, integrated entertainment systems, partitioned passenger areas and flexible floorplans. OGV Luxury Coach offers models developed for executive transportation, destination travel, active lifestyles and recreational use.

This versatility allows customers to select a vehicle based on how it will be used rather than settling for a standard passenger van that does not fully address their needs.

OGV Luxury Coach and Mercedes-Benz Van Center - West Chester gives customers access to refined luxury vans built for real-world applications and supported by a dealership that understands specialized vehicles.

Whether the objective is executive transportation, chauffeured travel, family touring, recreation, group transportation or a custom business application, customers can work with experienced van professionals to compare available models, review floorplans and identify a configuration aligned with their priorities.

To explore available OGV Luxury Coach models, Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans or custom van upfitting solutions, contact Mercedes-Benz Van Center - West Chester or visit the dealership in West Chester, Ohio.

Luxury Vans Cincinnati Ohio

About Mercedes-Benz Van Center - West Chester

At Mercedes‑Benz Van Center – West Chester, we understand commercial vehicles are the lifeblood of your operations. Our dedicated Commercial Service Department supports all makes and models with factory‑trained, certified technicians who keep your fleet performing at peak efficiency—minimizing downtime and maximizing productivity.

Press Inquiries

Chris O'Donnell

codonnell [at] mbvancenterwestchester.com

https://mbvancenterwestchester.com

5897 Muhlhauser Rd

West Chester, OH 45069