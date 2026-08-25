CZR Exchange Confirms October 1 Launch of CZR Token Following Oversubscribed $2 Million Public Sale

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CZR Exchange, a global digital asset platform, today announced that the official launch of its native CZR Token ($CZR) is confirmed for October 1, 2026, marking a major milestone in the company's ongoing expansion of the CZR ecosystem.



CZR Token Launch

Ahead of the launch, CZR opened its public token sale on August 24, 2026, offering eligible participants an opportunity to acquire CZR ahead of the Token Generation Event. The initial $2 million allocation sold out and became oversubscribed in less than one hour, according to the company.

"The response to CZR Token has been exceptional. Having the initial $2 million allocation become oversubscribed in under an hour demonstrates the level of interest surrounding the CZR ecosystem.” — said Charlie Rothkopf, Founder and CEO, CZR Exchange. “With October 1 now confirmed, our focus is on executing the launch responsibly and continuing to build long-term utility around CZR."

The CZR Token public sale officially opened on August 24, 2026, ahead of the confirmed October 1 launch.

Following the rapid subscription of the initial allocation, CZR Exchange will provide additional information through its official channels regarding future sale availability, participation requirements, token distribution, eligibility restrictions, and applicable terms.

Participation in the CZR Token sale may be subject to jurisdictional restrictions and eligibility requirements.

The October 1, 2026 launch will introduce $CZR as the native utility token of the CZR ecosystem.

Planned utility includes:

Trading fee benefits

CZR Earn and staking integrations

VIP and loyalty benefits

CZR Wallet integration

Launchpad ecosystem participation

CZR Card-related benefits

Community and ecosystem incentives

Potential future governance functionality

Token buyback and burn initiatives

CZR Token is designed to provide a unified utility layer connecting products and services across the broader CZR ecosystem.

The token launch comes as CZR Exchange continues to expand its digital asset infrastructure and product offering.

The CZR ecosystem includes spot and futures trading, copy trading, CZR Earn, wallet infrastructure, VIP services, and additional digital asset products designed to serve retail and professional market participants.

The upcoming token launch is expected to further connect these products while introducing additional utility and incentives for members of the CZR community.

With its public sale now underway and the October 1 token launch officially confirmed, CZR Exchange is entering a new phase of its global growth strategy.

The company plans to continue expanding the CZR ecosystem through new products, international market initiatives, and additional integrations designed to increase the utility and accessibility of digital assets.

Token: CZR ($CZR)

Public Sale: Opened August 24, 2026

Official Token Launch: October 1, 2026

About CZR Exchange

CZR Exchange is a global digital asset trading platform headquartered in the Cayman Islands. Combining cutting-edge technology with a compliance-driven approach, CZR enables users to trade seamlessly across borders while ensuring instant settlement and institutional-grade security.

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