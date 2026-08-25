SalesCloser Terminates bullVestor Marketing Services Agreement

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SalesCloser Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: SCAI) (OTCQB: SCTLF) (FSE: MJ5) (the “Company” or “SalesCloser”) has terminated its marketing services agreement dated January 29, 2026 (the “Marketing Services Agreement”) with bullVestor Medien GmbH ("bullVestor").

The Company announced on March 26, 2026 that bullVestor would provide corporate marketing and promotional services to the Company under the Marketing Services Agreement commencing on the closing of the qualifying transaction announced by the Company in its March 26, 2026 news release. The March 26, 2026 news release further indicated that bullVestor would be paid non-refundable deposit of 250,000 euros for the services to be provided, and that the agreement has a fixed term of up to six months.

The Company’s decision to terminate the Marketing Services Agreement followed the Company’s receipt of correspondence from the BCSC regarding certain promotional communications made on the Company’s behalf by bullVestor. The Company terminated the Marketing Services Agreement because these certain communications were not submitted to the Company for review prior to their publication. The termination of the Marketing Services Agreement does not require the Company to pay any termination payments or incur any additional costs.

Corporate:

Adrian Lim, Chief Financial Officer

investors@salescloser.ai

778-655-4329

Investor Relations:

Arx Investor Relations

SCAI@arxhq.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements that are not reported financial results or other historical information are forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Company, its subsidiaries and the industries in which they operate, including statements about and references to the anticipated benefits of the patent application described in this release, the strength and scope of the Company's intellectual property portfolio, the expected examination, prosecution and outcome of the application and the Company's other U.S. patent applications, the potential expansion of the Company's patent portfolio and its coverage of the SalesCloser platform's capabilities across text, voice and visual avatar channels, the anticipated benefits and expanded use of hybrid, cross-channel session capabilities within the SalesCloser platform, the Company's roadmap toward multimodal AI agent interactions, future growth of the Company's products and platforms, the future development and increased use of products incorporating artificial intelligence, the Company's ability to scale operations, expectations regarding revenue growth and customer acquisition, the ability to capitalize on market demand for conversational AI, technology development and platform advancement initiatives, commercial expansion and go-to-market strategies, future profitability, business and acquisition strategies, opportunities, objectives, prospects, the anticipated effects of the termination of the Company's marketing services agreement with bullVestor, the impact of broader economic factors on the Company, and future events and performance. Sentences and phrases containing or modified by words such as "expect", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "intend", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targets", "projects", "is designed to", "strategy", "should", "believe", "contemplate" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions, are not historical facts and are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable and are based on, among other things, the expectations and analysis of current market trends and opportunities of management of the Company, and on assumptions that the Company will continue to have access to the capital and personnel required to prosecute its patent applications, that the capabilities described in this release will continue to operate as intended and be adopted by customers, and that no material dispute or additional liability will arise from the termination described in this release, such forward-looking statements have been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control, including, but not limited to, risks associated with the prosecution, examination, issuance, validity, scope and enforceability of patent applications and patents, including the application described in this release, and the fact that the filing of a patent application does not guarantee that a patent will issue or the scope of any claims that may ultimately be allowed, changes to SalesCloser and other products' revenue and profitability, changes to customer preferences, competition, use cases for SalesCloser and other products, risks that the technology described in this release does not perform as expected or is not adopted by customers, risks that third parties develop competing technology or assert that the Company's technology infringes their rights, risks that the termination described in this release gives rise to a dispute, claim or unanticipated cost, risks relating to the Company's reliance on third-party service providers, economic uncertainty and instability as a result of the ongoing inflation and supply chain issues, higher interest rate climate, tightening of credit availability and recessionary risks, pandemic related risks, wars, tariffs, instability in global commodity and securities markets, shifts in consumer and institutional spending and marketing strategies, risks related to data breaches and privacy, the changing global market and competition for the products and services supplied by the Company, and the additional risk factors discussed in the continuous disclosure materials of the Company which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.